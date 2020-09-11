Arts & Entertainments

Liz Dayspring set to release third album

Ireland-based Nigerian gospel singer, Elizabeth Olusola Anjorin, aka Liz Dayspring, is set roll out the drums to celebrate her 10th year anniversary in the music industry. Liz Dayspring who started her career in the music scene in 2010, has in the last 10 years released two albums, and she is currently working on the third album.

Her debut album, “A New Dawn”, features 10 inspirational, spiritual, and uplifting songs. Another album, titled ‘Revelation’ followed. On her 10th year anniversary, the multi-talented gospel singer, songwriter and vocalist plans to release her third album to mark the celebration. According to Liz Dayspring, her love for music started at a young age. “I started in the Sunday school at The Apostolic Church, my parents (Overseer/ Deaconess M. O Anjorin), both loved music, my father was a choirmaster at the church for years and my mother a soprano singer.

But my love for gospel music started in my teenage years. I was a member of a gospel group called Singspiration in my early days, where my fondness and interest for gospel music developed. Since then my love for gospel music grew, I started out professionally as a gospel artiste in 2010 following a call to serve in the industry and I do not have a cause to regret my actions”, she said.

As a gospel artiste, she stated that her inspirations are from the word of God, situations and challenges in her life as a follower of Christ also inspires her greatly. Liz Dayspring’s role models are many, but she admires Tope Alabi, Sinach and CeCe Winans greatly. Aside from her love for music, Liz Dayspring also likes working with youth and children helping to equip them for the future.

