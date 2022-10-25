News

Liz Trus: How Rishi Sunak emerged UK’s new PM

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

British politician Rishi Sunak has emerged as the UK prime minister after rival Penny Mordaunt failed to secure the necessary 100 nominations from her fellow MPs. Sunak won the support of an overwhelming majority of Tory MPs, enabling him to claim the keys to No10. Sunak will become Britain’s first PM of Indian heritage.

 

Mordaunt dropped out of the contest at the last minute this afternoon after she failed to secure the support of 100 colleagues. The ex-Chancellor took an early lead in the Tory leadership race, having lost the last one to Liz Truss just weeks ago.

Within hours of Ms Truss announcing her resignation last Thursday, MPs came out in droves to support Mr Sunak. But his chances of moving to Downing Street were dramatically slashed when Boris Johnson informally launched a spectacular comeback bid.

 

The ex-PM left his glamorous holiday in the Dominican Republic to fly back to London and shore up support. Tory heavyweights split between two camps, with James Cleverly and Priti Patel going team Boris, and Grant Shapps and Kemi Badenoch waving the flag for Rishi.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Electoral Act: Override Buhari’s veto, PDP govs tell NASS

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, met in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and considered issues affecting the country. Among issues deliberated at the meeting were the Electoral Act, the state of insecurity in the country and the economy.   The one-day meeting, which was presided over by Sokoto State […]
News

NSITF: Buhari didn’t approve dismissal of Somefun, 11 others

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Crisis seems to be brewing in the labour and employment sector, as the management of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), has dismissed reports that the dismissal of its Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Adebayo Somefun, and 11 other staff had been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige in […]
News

Report: Iranian nuclear scientist ‘killed by one-ton automated gun’ in Israeli hit

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica