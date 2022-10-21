Liz Truss resigns as UK PM after 45 days in office

United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss yesterday announced her resignation. Truss, whose economic policies have been heavily criticised, had only been in office for 45 days. She announced her resignation while addressing a press conference outside No 10 Downing Street on Thursday afternoon. Over a dozen conservative members of parliament had demanded her resignation while her home secretary stepped down on Wednesday.

Explaining the reason for her decision, Truss said she had come to realise that she cannot deliver the mandate on which she was elected by the Conservative Party. She said there will be an election to produce another prime minister within the week, adding that this will ensure that the party ensures economic stability for the country.

Truss said: “I have come to realise that I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the conservative party,” she said. “I have, therefore, spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

