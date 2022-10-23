Liz Truss: She throws in the towel as UK Prime Minister

She emerged as the surprise Prime Minister of the United kingdom after the fiasco that dogged the Boris Johnson Covid-19 era. While there were other front runners such as Runi Sunak, among others, Ms.Liz Truss thromped them all to assume one of the most powerful positions in one of the most powerful countries of the world.

She also came at an auspicious time. Barely one week after her swearing in, Queen Elizbeth II passed away as Windsor Castle. In fact, the swearing in of Truss was the the late Queens last assignment.

Thus, Truss became the UK prime Minister on whose shoulders the funeral of the Queen, who reigned for 70 years fall. Many would have expected that like Magret Thatcher and Theresa May, women who came before her, Truss would have been a woman of steel, waded the storm of the office and delivered United Kingdom to a new destination. It was not to be. Just on Thursday, Truss did the unthinkable, resigning just after 44 days on the job.

She said the weight of the job was too much that she could not bear the burden. It was less than two months after she assumed office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Ms Truss announced her resignation on Thursday during a press briefing outside Downing Street More than a dozen parliamentarians from her Conservative Party had called for her resignation amidst nationwide economic challenges. At least, two members of her cabinet have also had to resign from office. Ms Truss said she was resigning because she could not deliver the mandate she was elected for.

She noted she had notified the British monarch, who is the head of state, of her resignation as Tory leader. There will be an election to choose a new prime minister in the coming week, Ms Truss said. She will remain in the position until then. Her resignation comes after she met the chairperson of the 1922 Committee of backbench as calls for her resignation intensified.

Ms Truss’s government came under pressure and doubt when her former chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced the mini-budget which threw the country into financial turmoil. On Wednesday, the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, announced her resignation, saying she sent official documents from her personal email. Ms Truss becomes the shortest-serving prime minister with 45 days in office

