Liz Truss wins Conservative Party leadership, to become next UK PM

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, was yesterday named leader of the governing Conservative Party and next Prime Minister (PM).

This was announced by Graham Brady, returning officer of the 1922 committee of conservative backbench MPs. Truss won after a closely- contested race with Rishi Sunak, former UK chancellor, reports the BBC.

“I declare the total number of eligible voters was 172,437. The turn out in the election was 82.6%. The total number of votes rejected was 654,” Brady said.

“Rishi Sunak scores 60,399, Liz Truss, 81,326. Therefore I give notice that Liz Truss is the new leader of the Conservative party.” The leadership contest began in July after Boris Johnson announced his departure following of scandals and resignations from his government.

