Arts & Entertainments

Lizzy Anjorin: ‘Husband snatching’ doesn’t exist in Islam

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has said ‘husband snatching’ doesn’t exist in the religion, Islam.

The movie star and businesswoman made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday. She wrote in a tweet: “Ladies be aware that in Islam nothing like HUSBAND SNATCHER..even as ordinary girlfriend to my Muslim brothers you’ve automatically become wife if you now officiate ur relationship with NIKAI you don become authentic wife.

 

“Doing court wedding in Islam doesn’t stop our brother from marrying another woman. My dear sister the only way you can be well honour with huge respect is to be your husband shoulder with your stand.”

 

The actress has become quite vocal about relationships and marriages since she tied the knot with her hubby. Anjorin and her hubby, Lateef Lawal tied the knot back in July at a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and relatives.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Digital theatre beckons with ‘The Making of a Day’

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The stage is set for the production of ‘The Making Of A Day’, a play for digital theatre by Akolo Anthony James. The idea of digital theatre becomes imperative following the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to checks its spread. According to James, who is a playwright, librettist and composer, the show has been scheduled […]
Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as Lagos, Abuja hold Fringe Festivals from Nov to Dec

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

PAWSTUDIOS Nigeria is set to present this year’s edition of the Lagos and Abuja Fringe Festivals at various venues across the city of Lagos and Abuja.   Lagos Fringe Festival is scheduled to hold from November 17 to 22, while Abuja Fringe Festival will hold from December 3 to 6.   The festivals will bring […]
Arts & Entertainments

Adesanmi: Towering testaments to a worthy wayfarer

Posted on Author Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

Prof. Pius Adebola Adesanmi belongs to the class of people larger than life and death. When news filtered out that he was one of the 159 casualties of March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines crash near Addis Ababa International Airport, lamentation reigned from far and wide and near. Adesanmi, fondly called Payo, was an in-your-face public […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: