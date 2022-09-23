Arts & Entertainments

Lizzy Anjorin: My husband has never cheated on me

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, says she can swear her husband, Lateef Lawal, has never cheated on her since they got married. Anjorin and Lawal tied the knot in July 2020 at a private wedding ceremony that hosted friends and relatives. The couple welcomed their first child together in May this year. They also dedicated the infant the following month in the United States.

The union has, however, endured several controversies since then. In a now-viral video, Anjorin again dismissed rumoured crisis over infidelity in her marriage. The film star said she “can swear with everything” that Lawal has not cheated on her. Anjorin said like everyone, her husband may have attitudinal issues but would never ridicule her by sleeping around with other women.

“Lateef is a decent man to the core. He might have his own attitude, no one is perfect. Lawal is strong-willed and stubborn,” she said. “But that he would ridicule me by sleeping around with other ladies is not possible. I can swear with everything that since we married, he has not cheated on me or slept with another woman.” This is not the first time the actress would defend her husband publicly. In 2020, Anjorin also dismissed claims that Lawal was polygamous. “My husband doesn’t have the strength to keep two wives not to talk of six. Being a public figure, I should have to live by example as such be conscious, mindful and careful of what I do,” she had said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Savage releases debut album, Utopia

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Savage is a newcomer but a force to reckon with in the Afro beats music industry. He has set the tone for high expectations when it comes to his music career, after releasing his first hit single, Confident, featuring Nigerian Afro fusion singer, Buju. Followed by another hit, titled; Rosemary, featuring Nigerian singer/rapper and song […]
Arts & Entertainments

Bond villain actor, Yaphet Kotto, dies at 81

Posted on Author Reporter

  Yaphet Kotto, best known for playing a villain in 1973 James Bond movie Live and Let Die, has died at the age of 81. The actor also played a crew member in 1979 sci-fi movie Alien, and starred in US TV police drama Homicide: Life on the Street, reports the BBC. Kotto’s other credits […]
Arts & Entertainments

Uhuru Fest: Afrobeat, Afrohouse, Amapiano music take centre stage

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

…Focalistic, Kasango, Caiiro, Blaq Pages, Tomi Tribe set to thrill California is about to witness a rich blend of Afrobeats, Afrohouse and Amapiano music genres as the Uhuru Fest – Yacht Cruise edition holds this June. The Uhuru Fest – Yacht Cruise edition, according to the organisers, is a fresh blend of the best sounds […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica