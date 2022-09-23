Lizzy Anjorin: My husband has never cheated on me

Controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, says she can swear her husband, Lateef Lawal, has never cheated on her since they got married. Anjorin and Lawal tied the knot in July 2020 at a private wedding ceremony that hosted friends and relatives. The couple welcomed their first child together in May this year. They also dedicated the infant the following month in the United States.

The union has, however, endured several controversies since then. In a now-viral video, Anjorin again dismissed rumoured crisis over infidelity in her marriage. The film star said she “can swear with everything” that Lawal has not cheated on her. Anjorin said like everyone, her husband may have attitudinal issues but would never ridicule her by sleeping around with other women.

“Lateef is a decent man to the core. He might have his own attitude, no one is perfect. Lawal is strong-willed and stubborn,” she said. “But that he would ridicule me by sleeping around with other ladies is not possible. I can swear with everything that since we married, he has not cheated on me or slept with another woman.” This is not the first time the actress would defend her husband publicly. In 2020, Anjorin also dismissed claims that Lawal was polygamous. “My husband doesn’t have the strength to keep two wives not to talk of six. Being a public figure, I should have to live by example as such be conscious, mindful and careful of what I do,” she had said.

