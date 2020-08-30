News

‘ll rally Edo royal fathers to secure our people, says Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Edo APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu has pledged to repair Governor Godwin Obaseki administration’s damaged relations with Edo royal fathers. He also promised to partner with Edo traditional rulers to secure the lives of Edo people, particularly in the rural areas.

 

“We are going to repair the relationship between the state government and the traditional rulers, as well as other communitybased leadership, closest to the people,” he said.

 

Aside the rural security initiative,elected, Governor Ize-Iyamu would scale up security all over the state, stressing that the present wild-spread insecurity was scary and unacceptable. “My administration will commence steps to rebuild the state security infrast

 

ructure.” He said that there was a link between partnering with Edo traditional rulers and boosting rural security, particularly to gather intelligence and prevent crime. In the post-September 19 Edo government to come, Ize-Iyamu said security will be a serious goal, for which he would lead every segment of the state to work for, and in unity achieve.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

JOHESU issues FG 15-day strike notice over welfare, others

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has issued the Federal Government a 15-day ultimatum with effect from midnight Sunday, August 30, to meet the demand of the group. Also, in a letter to the Federal Ministry of Health FMOH dated, August 27, JOHESU said all its members in the federal tertiary health institutions shall embark […]
News

Abia keeps mum over false claims on FG’s road projects

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Abia State government has kept sealed lips over allegation of false claim of approving the rehabilitation/rehabilitation of roads being executed by the Federal government by the State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) A request for reaction to the allegation made to the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu by New Telegraph yesterday […]
News

Jonathan appointed ECOWAS special envoy for Mali

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has been appointed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as a special envoy to lead the sub-regional body’s me-diation mission in Mali.   Inrecentmonths, theWestAfricannation, Mali, hasbeenhitby protests sparked by the outcome of parliamentary elections in March and April this year.   There were also some perceived […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: