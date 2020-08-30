‘ll rally Edo royal fathers to secure our people, says Ize-Iyamu

The Edo APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu has pledged to repair Governor Godwin Obaseki administration’s damaged relations with Edo royal fathers. He also promised to partner with Edo traditional rulers to secure the lives of Edo people, particularly in the rural areas.

“We are going to repair the relationship between the state government and the traditional rulers, as well as other communitybased leadership, closest to the people,” he said.

Aside the rural security initiative,elected, Governor Ize-Iyamu would scale up security all over the state, stressing that the present wild-spread insecurity was scary and unacceptable. “My administration will commence steps to rebuild the state security infrast

ructure.” He said that there was a link between partnering with Edo traditional rulers and boosting rural security, particularly to gather intelligence and prevent crime. In the post-September 19 Edo government to come, Ize-Iyamu said security will be a serious goal, for which he would lead every segment of the state to work for, and in unity achieve.

