l’m committed to violence-free, democracy in Nigeria- Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he is committed to violence-free and democracy-filled Nigeria. Tinubu, who stated this in his Independence message, also charge Nigerians to be committed to the unity of the country. He said, “my running mate, party and I stand committed to a prosperous, violence-free, and democracy- filled Nigeria. I ask you all to do the same. Only by so doing, shall we honour the sacrifices and devotion of our nation’s founders.

In this way, we bring a dependable promise of renewed hope to our quest for national greatness. On his Independence message, he said, “Today, we mark our independence as a nation. On this day 62 years ago, we set forth to determine our own way, to shape our own destiny. “The path we walk has not always been an easy or smooth one, but we walk it nonetheless because it is the road hewn by our own hands, ingenuity and aspirations. “In this complex time, it is easy to forget the struggles of those who came before us. Those Nigerian founders and nationalists who devoted themselves to making the dream of an independent and proud Nigeria a reality. But we mustnot forget. We commemorate this day so that our nation shall forever hold in remembrance those who won our nation’s independence.

There is no way we can repay them for their patriotism except to remember them and strive to match their love of country and their sacrifice for it. Some gave not only their best years but their very lives so that Nigeria can be born. Their labour shall never be in vain! “Indeed, we have come a long way from 1960 when we gained independence. We have walked far since then. Still, the best of our national journey lies before and not behind us. Since 1999, our country has experienced 23 years of uninterrupted democracy.

 

Niger: Senator donates 1,800 bags of fertilizers to farmers in nine LGs

The senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Mohammed Sani Musa, has distributed three truckloads of fertilizers worth millions of naira to farmers in his constituency.   The farmers were drawn from the nine local government areas under Niger East, which included Shiroro, Munya, Paikoro, Rafi, Suleja, Gurara, Chanchaga, Bosso and Tafa Local Governments.   The […]
Police nab four fake revenue collectors in Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested four men for allegedly extorting motorists in the State, while posing as officials of the disbanded Lagos State Committee on the Removal of Abandoned Vehicles (RAVC). The suspects were identified as Taiwo Falodun, aka Biggy (48), Adedire Olaniyi (42), Femi Osunkoya (53) and Olalekan Edu (51). […]
Buhari flags-off AKK gas pipeline project

  President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged-off virtually the construction phase of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-kano, AKK, pipeline simultaneously in Ajaokuta Kogi State and Rigachikun in Kaduna State, today, Tuesday. Pictures posted on the official Twitter handler of Government of Nigeria showed the president conducting the ceremony from the Aso Rock Council Chamber. The pipeline, which originates from […]

