Sports

LMC announces N75m prize money for NPFL winner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

It’s a new dawn for clubs playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as the League Management Company (LMC) has announced a N75 million prize for the winner of the 2020/2021 league season scheduled to kick-off on December 27.

 

While confirming the new date announced by the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, the Chairman of LMC, Shehu Dikko, in a statement assured all participating clubs of a robust revenue distribution with the minimum guaranteed revenue/payment from the LMC-Redstrike Partnership to ensure commercial stability, operations, sustainability and success of the league.

 

This season, the LMC has proposed prize monies for the top three finishing positions for the 2020/2021 season as N75 million for the winner, N50 million for the first runner up and N35 million for the third placed team. The remaining clubs will also earn prize monies based on final position on  the league table.

 

He added that the production company, Redstrike will be working with other domestic agencies that have capacity to deliver media contents of NPFL activities. “This will enable the NPFL, in line with the best international benchmarks, to have full control of its content to be distributed, marketed and monetized across all platforms such as OTT, Mobile, Free to Air and Cable TV to ensure the widest coverage that can generate appropriate revenues to the NPFL,” Dikko said.

 

“The detailed and impressive production preparations have  seen the assembling and engagement of very many Nigerians, technicians and other highly skilled football industry professionals.

 

“These preparations include the development of the NPFL.TV App, an OTT platform/channel for streaming the NPFL matches, which will also house all the apps of the individual NPFL clubs and provide the best possible fan engagement among others.”

 

The NPFL.TV app has since been made available for download on Google Play Store and will soon be on Apple Store. Dikko said the LMC is assuring millions of football fans in Nigeria that their patience will very soon be rewarded with a repackaged NPFL, whose exciting football matches and activities they can view and follow anytime and anywhere on the NPFL.TV Platform.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Match-fixing scandal rocks French Open

Posted on Author Reporter

  French prosecutors on Tuesday (Oct 6) said they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match at the French Open. The prosecutors’ office said the investigation into “fraud in an organised group” and “active and passive corruption”, was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair of Andreea Mitu and […]
Sports

Champions League: Messi sparks Barca rout, Lazio sink Dortmund

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi became the first player to score in 16 consecutive Champions League seasons as he guided 10-man Barcelona to a 5-1 victory over Ferencvaros in their Group G opener at the Camp Nou. Messi netted from the penalty spot in the first half for his 116th career goal in the competition, before the lively Ansu Fati added a second. […]
Sports

JUST IN: Bolt tests positive for COVID-19 days after celebrating 34th birthday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Charles Adebayo Former sprinter, Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus just days after partying with guests, including England star Raheem Sterling, for his 34th birthday in Jamaica, according to reports in the country. Nationwide90fm, a radio station in Jamaica, reports that the greatest sprinter of all time has contracted the disease and will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: