LMC announces N75m prize money for NPFL winner

It’s a new dawn for clubs playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as the League Management Company (LMC) has announced a N75 million prize for the winner of the 2020/2021 league season scheduled to kick-off on December 27.

While confirming the new date announced by the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, the Chairman of LMC, Shehu Dikko, in a statement assured all participating clubs of a robust revenue distribution with the minimum guaranteed revenue/payment from the LMC-Redstrike Partnership to ensure commercial stability, operations, sustainability and success of the league.

This season, the LMC has proposed prize monies for the top three finishing positions for the 2020/2021 season as N75 million for the winner, N50 million for the first runner up and N35 million for the third placed team. The remaining clubs will also earn prize monies based on final position on the league table.

He added that the production company, Redstrike will be working with other domestic agencies that have capacity to deliver media contents of NPFL activities. “This will enable the NPFL, in line with the best international benchmarks, to have full control of its content to be distributed, marketed and monetized across all platforms such as OTT, Mobile, Free to Air and Cable TV to ensure the widest coverage that can generate appropriate revenues to the NPFL,” Dikko said.

“The detailed and impressive production preparations have seen the assembling and engagement of very many Nigerians, technicians and other highly skilled football industry professionals.

“These preparations include the development of the NPFL.TV App, an OTT platform/channel for streaming the NPFL matches, which will also house all the apps of the individual NPFL clubs and provide the best possible fan engagement among others.”

The NPFL.TV app has since been made available for download on Google Play Store and will soon be on Apple Store. Dikko said the LMC is assuring millions of football fans in Nigeria that their patience will very soon be rewarded with a repackaged NPFL, whose exciting football matches and activities they can view and follow anytime and anywhere on the NPFL.TV Platform.

