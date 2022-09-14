LMC dares FG, Supreme Court

…says no court order against its existence

The League Management Committee (LMC) has kicked over the directives by the Ministery of Sports to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to withdraw its licence for the running of the Nigeria Professional Football League, (NPFL) saying there is no court order against its existence as claimed by the apex sports body.

The ministry had last week declared the league body illegal and asked the NFF to withdraw its licence, a development that has sparked off intense reactions. However, the LMC yesterday on its Twitter handle expressed distress over the development insisting there is no court order or proceedings declaring it illegal neither a challenge in any court to the legal status of the body. “The LMC board also expressed distress at seeing the FYMSD come up with the public statement/position without first engaging the LMC/NFF to discuss any concerns or information regarding the LMC Ltd to hear from the other side and enable it to come to a balanced position,” the statement read.

Tracking the formation and registration of the company, it noted that, “for the avoidance of doubt, LMC Ltd was duly and properly formed in 2013 with all due processes adhered with both football laws/regulations and Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Laws (Companies and Allied Matters. “Subsequently, the NFF Executive Committees at its meeting of 8th October 2014 in Abuja and the NFF Congress (the Supreme Legislative body of the NFF) at its meeting of 23rd November 2014 in Lagos duly approved the LMC Supplementary Regulations/Governing Structure pursuant to the powers vested on Congress under the NFF “

