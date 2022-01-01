LMC effects minor fixture adjustment for MatchDay 4

Three of the MatchDay 4 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have been shifted by 24hours.

The League Management Company (LMC) announced the fixture adjustment that would enable the affected clubs travel time following their midweek engagements.

In a short statement by LMC Head of Special Projects, Harry Iwuala, noted that “Shooting Stars match against Katsina United, Gombe United vs Lobi Stars and Abia Warriors vs Kwara United are now scheduled to hold on Monday, December 3”.

All MatchDay 4 fixtures were initially slated for Sunday, December 2. A letter communicating the adjustments has been sent to the affected clubs and match officials

