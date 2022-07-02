Lmc killingNigerianleague withdoublestandards

Stakeholders fume over conduct of unrepentant Pillars

Officiating, crowd control at lowest ebb

“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” That’s a quote from George Orwell’s popular novel, Animal Farm, which was first published in August 1945. This applies to the ongoing crisis in the Nigeria Professional Football League where there are different laws for different clubs in the country.

The League Management Company in recent times has given various decisions and sanctions to clubs which erred one way or the other, especially with crowd violence but most times what is good for one club is not always good for another.

The recent case involved Kano Pillars and Katsina United with issues involving their games against Dakkada FC and Remo Stars respectively. On June 23, 2022, the Chairman of Kano Pillars, Suraj Yahaya, assaulted a match official, Daramola Olalekan (assistant referee 1), during their game against Dakkada in Kano after the visitors scored what was supposed to be the equaliser in the game. Towards the end of the game, the Kano Pillars chairman was seen approaching the touchline to punch the Assistant Referee after Dakkada FC scored a late equaliser. With the referee already acknowledging the goal, things changed after the assault on the official as the goal was cancelled for offside.

Immediately after the game, there was news that the referee decided to chalk off the goal after receiving threats to his life and also after watching the attack on one of his assistants. In their verdict, the LMC said: “Kano Pillars have been charged for breaching the #NPFL22 Framework & Rules during the course of the match vs Dakkada on June 23, 2022.

“Kano Pillars failed to control their officials and ensure proper conduct at all times which resulted in the assault of a match official. “Kano Pillars chairman Suraj Yahaya also assaulted a match official Daramola Olalekan (assistant referee 1) with his conduct capable of bringing the game to disrepute. “The Kano club are fined N1m for failing to ensure proper conduct of their officials in obvious disregard of #NPFL22 Framework & Rules as well as the assurance letter issued by the Kano State Commissioner of Police on June 8, 2022. “A further N1m fine is imposed on Kano Pillars for the assault on a match official. The club are also fined N250, 000 being compensation for the assaulted match official.

“Kano Pillars chairman Suraj Yahaya is expelled from the league with immediate effect. The club are to follow up on the arrest of the offending official to ensure his full prosecution in furtherance of the police report lodged by the match officials on June 23, 2022. “Kano Pillars shall forfeit 2 points from points accrued to them & face additional sanctions deemed appropriate in the circumstance in the event of any further similar breach of the league Rules regarding the assault of match officials.

However, in what league followers tagged as biased judgement after the case of the chairman was treated in isolation while in January, when a similar case involving the Dakkada FC coach happened, the club was banished to another centre for their next three home games. It would be recalled that in January 2022, there was an assault of club officials and referees during the NPFL Matchday 4 fixture between Dakkada and Remo Stars in Uyo. Dakkada FC assistant coach, Sunday Etefia, was videoed slapping an assistant referee, Sani Baba, after the match between his club and Remo Stars ended in a 1-1 draw. Apart from slamming the club with several fines and expelling Etafia from the league, the LMC also ordered the Uyo-based club to play their next three home matches at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin as against their home turf at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

But the everse was the case with Kano Pillars, a club notorious for crowd violence within and outside Kano as they have been seen to cause trouble at the slightest provocation. In the same vein, Dakkada have petitioned the Nigeria Football Federation to demand that their disputed Matchday 31 fixture away to Kano Pillars which was played at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, on Thursday, June 23, be declared a draw and one point added to their tally for the season. The Chosen Ones cited an instance in the 2013/2014NPL season where three points were later awarded to Dolphins in their match away to Plateau United in Jos where Dolphins scored a legitimate goal but the match officials were intimidated into ruling it out and recording a result of 0-0 in their initial match report which they did for their safety. They would later send in a second match report which put the result of the said match at 0-1 in favour of Dolphins who were then awarded the three points for their victory.

“The match never restarted after Dakkada scored their goal, the referee pointed to the centre spot and his assistant ran back towards the centre line with his flag kept down,” the petition from the club read. “After the Chairman of Kano Pillars ran down from where he was seated in the stands and punched the assistant referee, the referee came to the sidelines and was in consultation with his assistant and match commissioner for some time before the referee stood there and blew the final whistle.

“If they claim that the goal was ruled out for offside, why then did Alhaji Surajo attack the assistant referee?” Dakkada have officially written a letter of complaint to the LMC demanding clarity as regards its decisions on the disputed match and have also indicated their readiness to follow up the matter to the highest level if the need arises. Kano Pillars in recent years have been involved in several crowd disturbances almost across all the parts of the country. It would be recalled that in October 2019 during the NPFL Super 6 championship at the Agege Township Stadium, Lagos, the Sai Masu Gida fans and players conspired to harass match officials during their game against Enugu Rangers which ended 1-1.

The assault was led by Pillars’ legend, Rabiu Ali, who was handed a 12-match suspension, although it was later lifted after sitting out four of the 12 games, a decision which infuriated fans at the time. Same Kano Pillars’ fans also in 2019 during their Federation Cup final victory over Niger Tornadoes in Kaduna, disrupted proceedings despite the victory for their team. According to the report, security officials had to resort to the use of teargas to disperse rampaging Kano Pillars fans after their team’s victory. The teargas used by the security officials led to pandemonium, as many inside the stadium scampered for safety, including the dignitaries who were present.

In April 2022, the LMC banished Kano Pillars to the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja after another crisis involving their fans, and according to the LMC, they are to play their remaining home matches of the season outside Kano. The incident took place on a day when Pillars were returning to their home turf for the first time after a twoyear ban due to fan violence and disruption of games. Matchday 23 was marred by fan violence and vandalism of the Katsina United bus at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

As a result of the development, the match was stopped by the referee in the 82nd minute while the game was still goalless and the remaining minutes were played weeks later with Pillars getting the maximum points after changing almost all the players that played the original match, with Katsina United alleging foul play. Apart from Kano Pillars, another club notorious for crowd trouble is Katsina United with several incidents involving their fans. A recent case happened when Katsina United hosted Remo Stars with the game extending far beyond the regulation time. Katsina were leading 2-1 with the centre referee indicating two minutes added time during which the visitors scored the equaliser to make the game 2-2. To the chagrin of the Ikenne-based club, the match continued after consultation between the officials while the fans descended on the media team of Remo Stars, destroying their live streaming equipment. According to an eye-witness, the game was extended for another 10 minutes if not more with a report stating that the Ogun-based club played a total of 126 minutes. Remo Stars in their match report said the game was halted for a long time before it proceeded again as there was deliberation among the officials whether the equaliser goal scored by Remo Star to make the game 2-2 was deserved. In the report, Remo Stars noted that: “Play was, however, delayed for a very long period as the referee, Lawyer Chinedu from Delta State and assistant referees, Ahmad Abdullahi from Bauchi, and Ber Simon from Benue State had consultations whether the goal should stand or not. “Goal was given and the game resumed with the Sky- Blue Stars playing well over and beyond the stipulated added time of two minutes as Emmanuel Matthew scored from Dauda Madaki’s delivery to give Katsina Utd the winner.” Many football enthusiasts reacted angrily to the awful situation and called on LMC to establish a first-grade investigation. In a report on Thenews Chronicle, one of the fans, Oni Akintunde Said: “I’m done with the Nigerian league. I’ve been following you guys since 2005 but una no want to improve. Always one step forward two steps backwards… Back to EPL in August.

Unfollowing as I type this. I don’t want rubbish on my page anymore.” Moukhtar Ibraheem Shehu Said: “I am from Katsina, wallahi this is not fair, I watched the game, Nigerian league is the Worst league on earth, over 20 minutes additional time, this is embarrassing. But anyway, 3 points for Katsina.” In a quick reaction, the LMC came up with a statement clarifying the time added while also putting itself in bad light. While claiming that they are yet to get the official match report, the statement said the time mentioned on social media was not correct as they claimed LMC said: “It has become necessary to correct the erroneous viral news of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) MatchDay 35 fixture in Katsina (Katsina Utd vs Remo Stars) played on Sunday June 26th 2022. “Some social media accounts have been spreading information that the match between Katsina United and Remo Stars had over 30 minutes added time. “This is not true. The match was disrupted by players of Katsina United who protested Remo Stars’ second equalising goal late in the game.

In the process of the players contesting the referee’s decision, there was an encroachment on the field of play and it took some time before the encroachment was cleared and normalcy was restored. “The goal stood and the match duly restarted to conclude the remaining added minutes. However, most of those commenting, including some Sports Journalists followed the match on online live game trackers such as Livescore, Betway, flashscore and it need to be pointed out that these platforms hardly indicate that a game was inactive and most times leave their match clock active throughout the match.” However, in the same statement, the LMC said they are awaiting the official match report “on the encroachment at Katsina so as to take appropriate actions/sanctions on any party found to have erred pursuant to the stipulations of the NPFL framework and rules.” If the LMC is still waiting for the match report, why then did the league governing body decide to come up with a statement?

The proprietor of Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, on a popular football Whatsapp group, NSM Reloaded, said the LMC should have given the game to his club, citing a rule in the NPFL Framework. According to Rule 13.26 “Any club that refuses to continue with a game for a period up to five (5) minutes in a match or till the expiration of the full time of either half of the game or walks-off the pitch in any form of protest against a decision of the referee or otherwise shall be liable to a fine of up to N3,000,000 (Three Million Naira only) payable before the club’s next match. In addition, 3 points may be deducted from accruable points of the Club and also 3 points 3 goals shall be credited to the opponent.” Soname in a recent interview with our correspondent had advocated for a few officials handling the matches so as to be able to monitor their progress. “I’ve always been an apostle of having a limited number of officials for the league, that’s the way I would play it if I was the one calling the shots here,” he said. “There should only be 25 centre referees and 25 assistant referees.

We play only 10 matches per week so at any point, 40 of them would be around, 20 centre referees and 20 assistant referees, leaving just five spares. You will know that if I don’t come out this week, definitely I will be out next week. “It does two things; one it sharpens their skills and secondly, they are more comfortable to make the right calls. We are all Nigerians and you can’t separate football from Nigeria itself, so if I know that I officiate today and I might not have another match till week 10, I might want to maximise returns.

But if I know that 4-5 weeks in a month, I go out 3-4 times, of course, they will give more than they are giving at the moment.” Another league follower, Bethel Kalu, said the NFF must bring sanity to the league as the LMC is not providing correct judgement. Kalu, who is based in Benin, said if care is not taken, a precedent has been set and more incidents like the case of Kano Pillars would recur.

He added: “Since Dakkada did not get justice from the LMC, NFF should save our football and do justice. A precedent needs to be set so that nobody will ever in the lifetime of our football punch three points into the official league table of the professional league in Nigeria. NFF should spare Nigeria of this ridicule and restore hope in the football governing body in the country.”

Former international, Bright Omokaro, said indiscipline in the league should be looked into as a matter of urgency. “The Nigerian football league is undisciplined which is not possible in other leagues outside Nigeria,” he said. “It is very sad when we see goals that are actually goals ruled off. To me, I don’t believe there should be different rules for different people. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander.

The LMC should not be bending the rules for some people. “I believe there is a rule governing the league and this should be followed to the letter because when they favour one team, they are giving room for other teams to do the same. The LMC is not thinking about the league’s future and they should know that the world is watching. “The people who made it in the past only made it because they were strict and disciplined. It is not always about winning, the game is meant to entertain the audience that come to watch, so it is meant to be free and fair. Principles are laid down and they are meant to be followed.”

A journalist, Emeka Nwani, said there is a need to change the LMC framework with new rules prescribing heavy punishment for any team involved in crowd trouble. The NPFL advocate said a minimum of nine points should be the penalty and banishment to faraway locations to serve as a deterrent to others. “Going forward, I think the LMC should take a harder stance on clubs, imagine a club chairman coming down from his VIP stand, attacking an official and you said he should stay away from football indefinitely, he should have been given a 10-year ban to start with.

“It is very wrong; I am a father, I should not be seen doing things that I will caution my children for. For example, fighting at the bus stop with my son watching, it is very wrong. Imagine a club chairman that was supposed to uphold the tenets of the league attacking an official, that’s the height of it for me.

“I am advocating that some rules in the LMC Framework should be modified and changed, any team involved in violence, not only physical but other ways, should be deducted nine points straight, let all the chairmen sign, put it in the framework. “Apart from the deduction, they should be fined and that fine should be paid before their next game and of course banishment outside their geographical zone. “Kano Pillars chairman has done it, one day another chairman will do the same thing and will say after all someone did it in the past and nothing serious happened. Let it be in the law so that nobody will say they are not aware.”

