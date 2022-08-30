Sports

LMC reads riot act to clubs over transfer issues

The League Management Company, has read the riot act out to the clubs playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League over a rash of unilateral and illegal termination of players contracts.

In a circular to all the clubs signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Davidson Owumi, it said the attention of the LMC has been drawn to the issue and the body is moving to resolve it.

Owumi warned that unilaterally and illegally terminating players’ contracts without compensation constitutes a violation of the provisions of the rules governing the NPFL and football in general.

It drew the attention of the clubs to Articles 16 and 17 of the FIFA Regulation on the Status and Transfer of Players which places restriction on the unilateral termination of players’ contracts during the course of a season, and, also provides for the consequential effect of terminating such contracts without just cause.

It further noted that Rule B9.45 of the Framework and Rules of the NPFL mandates clubs to comply with their financial obligations towards players (employees and other clubs) as per the terms stipulated in the contracts signed, adding that “where a club is found to have delayed a due payment for more than the statutorily stipulated period without a prima facie contractual basis to do so, it constitutes a breach of both the signed contract and the extant rules of the game, which gives the player a right to serve a ‘default notice’ and consequential ‘notice of termination’ where payment is not effected within stipulated deadline”.

 

