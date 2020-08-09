LMC reveals final NPFL table for 2019/20 season

After massive outcry from football lovers and league fans in the country, the League Management Company (LMC) has finally revealed the final table for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2019/20 season.

The season was suspended months ago after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected all sectors in the world with sports also in the mix.

While some countries ended their campaigns and announcing their representatives for the continent competitions, same could not be said of Nigeria as the LMC and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after series of meetings with the stakeholders only that the season had ended and there will be adoption of Points Per Game (PPG) rule to determine the position of all the clubs in the top flight.

The PPG, however, put Plateau United in the first position while Rivers United and Enyimba both tied in second position, although the defending champions has played fewer games than the others.

With the table finally released late on Friday, Enyimba was adjudged to have finished second and will be joining Plateau United in the CAF Champions League while Rivers United will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup as they finished third.

The criterion used in placing Enyimba second, was their direct result against Rivers United, a 1-0 win in Aba. Kano Pillars are the 2018/19 Aiteo Cup winners but because the oldest tournament in Nigeria could not hold this year, the defending champions, Pillars were chosen to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

