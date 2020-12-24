LMC seeks PTF clarification ahead of League’s kick off

League Management Company chairman, Shehu Dikko, has said that the body will meet with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for clarification on the new guidelines and how it might affect the start of the 2020/21 league season.

The sports minister, Sunday Dare, and the LMC had earlier confirmed December 27 as the resumption date for the Nigeria Professional Football League, which had been suspended since March, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

But with the increase in new cases of the virus due to a global second wave, the PTF on Monday outlined new COVID-19 protocols.

PTF chairman Boss Mustapha said the body issued the directive to, “Restrict all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events shall be restricted to not more than 50 persons.

“Where more than 50 persons are attending any such events, the gathering should be held outdoors only.” In a chat with journalists, Dikko said, “I can’t speak on that (protocols) now as we have to validate and clear the correct intention.

