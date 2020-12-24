Sports

LMC seeks PTF clarification ahead of League’s kick off

Posted on Author Segun Johnson Abuja Comment(0)

League Management Company chairman, Shehu Dikko, has said that the body will meet with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for clarification on the new guidelines and how it might affect the start of the 2020/21 league season.

 

The sports minister, Sunday Dare, and the LMC had earlier confirmed December 27 as the resumption date for the Nigeria Professional Football League, which had been suspended since March, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

 

But with the increase in new cases of the virus due to a global second wave, the PTF on Monday outlined new COVID-19 protocols.

 

PTF chairman Boss Mustapha said the body issued the directive to, “Restrict all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events shall be restricted to not more than  50 persons.

 

“Where more than 50 persons are attending any such events, the gathering should be held outdoors only.” In a chat with journalists, Dikko said, “I can’t speak on that (protocols) now as we have to validate and clear the correct intention.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Lyon dump Man City out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City’s Champions League dream is over for another year after a late double from Moussa Dembele sent Lyon to the semi-finals. Lyon, who finished seventh in Ligue 1, will face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, reports the BBC. They led through Maxwel Cornet’s 20-yard curling effort but Kevin de Bruyne levelled for City with […]
Sports

USA’94 fallout: Westerhof sues Bonfrere over allegations of match-fixing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two former coaches of Nigeria, Clemens Westerhof and Johannes Bonfrere are locked in a legal battle in far away Holland, over allegations of match-fixing during Nigeria’s USA ’94 World Cup campaign. Westerhof has sued Bonfrere for defamation of character and is praying that the Rechtbank Gelderland High Court in Arnhem, Netherlands should ask his […]
Sports

Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial/GOtv boxing gym set to open

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Boxing in Nigeria is set to receive a huge boost following the completion of an international standard boxing facility, the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial/GOtv Boxing Gym, which is expected to be commissioned soon. Located in a serene location in Lagos, the boxing gym is the brainchild of Adewunmi Ogunsanya, Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria and GOtv Boxing. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: