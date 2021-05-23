Sports

LMC to Kano Pillars: Tell your fans to stay in Kano

The League Management Company has warned Kano Pillars not to travel to Katsina with their fans as the club face off against Katsina United in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 22 games to be played across various centres in the country.

 

In the last three seasons, there has been issues between the two club’s fans and the league body has decided to monitor the game this time around so as to forestall any crisis. In a circular by the LMC, it was revealed that no fan would be allowed to come to the stadium while all personnel would be accredited.

 

“Kano Pillars are strongly advised to inform their fans not to travel to Katsina for the match,” the statement said. “No vehicles or fans will be allowed into the main stadium gate.

 

“The match will hold behind closed doors and accreditation issued by LMC to all the teams with each allocated 20 players, seven officials and five directors. “Anyone without accreditation is advised to stay away from the venue of the match, the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina.”

