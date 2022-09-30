News

LNG to sustain 100% supply of LPG to markets

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Dr Philip Mshelbila, yesterday, said the company would continue to supply 100 per cent of all its Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) comprising butane and propane to the Nigerian do- mestic market despite feedgas and market challenges. He spoke at the Nigerian Association of LPG Marketers (NALPGAM) 35th Annual General Meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He said despite NLNG’s commitment to 100 per cent LPG supply into the market, some local producers still export LPG. He urged all stakeholders to collaborate in reversing the trend. He said: “When we made thatcommitmentlastyear, the intention was that every molecule of butane and propane that we produce in our facility will come into the domestic market and since then we havemade every effort to keep to that since January 2022. “We have been successful in achieving supply of 100% of our butaneproduction. Wehave not been able to reach 100 per cent with propane, not because wedon’twanttobutbecausethe market capacity to absorb the propane is just not there.”

 

News Top Stories

IGP vows to deal ruthlessly with criminals

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

…as Abiodun donates equipment to police The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday vowed to ruthlessly deal with the criminals who are fermenting trouble across the country. Baba gave the pledge while taking delivery of security vehicles and equipment donated to the Nigeria Police by the Ogun State government. The equipment donated […]
News

Atiku travels to Europe on business

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar is scheduled to travel to Europe Friday afternoon on a business trip. He will be travelling immediately after his meeting on Friday in Lagos, with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) alongside the PDP vice […]
News

Journalists frown at rise in crime, extortion of citizens in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council, has drawn the attention of the state government and security agencies to the rising rate of crime, especially in parts of Umuahia, the state capital. This is as the Council flayed the extortion of commercial transport operators by police officers in front of the State Police […]

