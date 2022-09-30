LNG to sustain 100% supply of LPG to markets

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Dr Philip Mshelbila, yesterday, said the company would continue to supply 100 per cent of all its Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) comprising butane and propane to the Nigerian do- mestic market despite feedgas and market challenges. He spoke at the Nigerian Association of LPG Marketers (NALPGAM) 35th Annual General Meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He said despite NLNG’s commitment to 100 per cent LPG supply into the market, some local producers still export LPG. He urged all stakeholders to collaborate in reversing the trend. He said: “When we made thatcommitmentlastyear, the intention was that every molecule of butane and propane that we produce in our facility will come into the domestic market and since then we havemade every effort to keep to that since January 2022. “We have been successful in achieving supply of 100% of our butaneproduction. Wehave not been able to reach 100 per cent with propane, not because wedon’twanttobutbecausethe market capacity to absorb the propane is just not there.”

