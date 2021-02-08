Business

Loan charges hit BNP Paribas’ profits amid COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Charges linked to the COVID- 19 pandemic ate into BNP Paribas’ net profit in the fourth quarter as the lender set aside more provisions for loans that could turn sour, Reuters reported at the weekend. Rivals such as Santander have also been setting aside funds as lenders brace for loan repayment problems, although the crisis has also yielded a trading bonanza for some.

 

A surge in fixed income trading business boosted Q4 earnings but BNP Paribas  warned that level of market activity was unlikely to persist this year. The eurozone’s largest listed lender struck a more upbeat note for 2021, saying it expected its cost of risk, which reflects provisions for bad loans, to fall this year as the outlook improves in the second half.

 

The lender expects costs to be flat while revenue should  slightly increase. Its cost of risk rose by 65.5% to 1.59 billion euros ($1.90 billion) in the October to December period versus a year earlier. Net income fell 13.9 per cent to 1.59 billion euros – though this was higher than the average profit forecast by a poll of four analysts.

 

Revenue fell by 4.5 per cent to 10.83 billion euros, broadly in line with expectations. Revenue at its corporate and institutional banking business rose 6.9 per cent in the quarter as fixed-income, currencies and commodities (FICC) trading revenue jumped by 22 per cent, echoing gains at some peers including in the United States. “FICC is unlikely to experience the same magnitude of revenue that it generated in 2020 on the back of exceptionally intense client activity,”

 

BNP Paribas said in a statement. At its equity and prime services unit, revenue fell by 4.5 per cent, underperforming most of its rivals who got an earnings boost from share trading in the final part of the year.

 

Last month, Wall Street investment banks reported blockbuster results, helped by a trading boom amid market volatility linked to the pandemic, although consumeroriented lenders exposed to economic hiccups, including Bank of America, took a hit to their business. BNP Paribas said it planned to pay a dividend of 1.11 euros per share in May, based on a 21 per cent payout ratio – within limits set by the European Central Bank for lenders to preserve capital amid the crisis.

 

It is considering paying out more in the fourth quarter, it said, which would see it reach its 50 per cent payout target.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE erases loss with N2bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on a positive route to upturn previous day’s loss as bulls regained grip on the local bourse following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 16 gainers against 13 losers to close the market breath on the positive. Tllllhe All-Share […]
Business

Ship owners complain over N55.2bn loss to foreign liners

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ship owners under the umbrella of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) have said that the abuse of the Nigerian coastal and local content laws has led to annual loss of N55.2 billion ($120 million) to foreign shipping lines. It was learnt that between January and August 2020, 320 foreign tankers berthed at Lagos offshore […]
Business

Lender offers educational solution to parents, schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has showcased a bouquet of educational solutions to provide support to schools, parents, guardians and students, as part of what the financial institution, said is its efforts to improve access to quality education in Nigeria. In a press release, it said that the range of financial solutions was targeted at empowering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica