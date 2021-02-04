Loan: Chinese firm illegally obtained N5bn waiver –Reps

The House of Representatives has said it uncovered over N5billion waiver granted to China Harbour on imported construction materials despite the country’s commitment to the repayment of multi-billion dollar loan obtained from China.

Speaking during investigative hearing into the audit query issued by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) against Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), Chairman of the House committee on public accounts, Hon. Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) who disclosed this also frowned at regulatory agencies that approved such waivers in breach of due process and extant financial regulations.

He decried the breach of various policies and regulations guiding the waivers and capital allowances granted to somemultinationalcompanies and public quoted companies grantedbetween2014and2020. Oke said: “Like in the case of China Harbour, they got a contract in Nigeria through contract financing and then you are claiming duty waiver of over N5billion on items and materials that are available in Nigeria.

They are importing them, they kill local industries, you are injuring us from both ends. ”We just have to resolve that the MD of China Harbour should cause appearance. All they are trying to do is to cover up when it comes to capital flight they don’t mind but when it comes to accountability they are running away. And those who granted the Duty waiver we must ask them and that’s why we invited the ministry of finance to cause appearance to come and defend the duty waiver they gave to you.

“A company that is bringing in cement when there is Dangote Plc producing in Obajana, we have in Okpella, Ewekoro, Ibesi and they also pay duty, meanwhile they charge Dangote duty when they bring equipment. “As we speak today, do you how many ships are berthed today. Who cares?” Also, Oke disclosed that the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) had furnished the committee with names of 600,000 companies that defaulted in remitting import duty levies to the federation account.

He explained that the Auditor General of the Federation in his query expressed concern over the depletion of revenue accruing to the “Federation account is nose-diving and they (oAuGF) asked us that, why are we not filing the revenue profile of Customs? They said it should be audited, that’s what they said.

Like this: Like Loading...