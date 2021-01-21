Loan default: Evaluating impact of COVID-19, others on MSMEs

Recently, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) released a new survey showing that many business owners, mostly Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs), would find it very difficult to meet their loan payment obligations this year over economic and business activity disruptions. TAIWO HASSAN reports.

Expectedly, in the new year, many businesses, including MSMEs will be looking towards the Nigerian banks for loans to increase their products and bolster their investments. As the parlance goes, ‘New Year, New Resolution,’ for many MSMEs, enjoying a new year with new resolutions won’t come with ease following the devastating impact of COVID-19, #ENDSARS protests, weak economy and business disruptions that have rendered their businesses struggling to stay afloat. In fact, industry experts have revealed these are not the best of times to be a manufacturer in Nigeria following the impending challenges confronting businesses.

CBN’s assurances

Despite the unfriendly milieu, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently declared and assured Nigerian households of improved access to credit beginning from the first quarter of 2021. This is according to the Credit Condition Survey Report, released by the Statistics Department of the apex bank.

The survey indicated that the increase already occurred in the last quarter of 2020. It stated that changing economic outlook and increased market share objectives, which were major factors responsible for the increase in supply of secured credit, would most likely continue into the first quarter of 2021. It also projected increase in availability of credit for the corporate sector.

CBN said: “Lenders reported that the availability of unsecured credit to households increased in Q4’20, it is expected to increase in Q1’21. “Most lenders cited improving economic outlook and increased market share objective as contributing factors for the increase.

“The overall availability of credit to the corporate sector increased in Q4’20, and it is expected to increase in Q1’21, due to Changing sector specific risk and market share objectives.” The survey revealed that although there was decline in demand for credit for home ownership in the fourth quarter of 2020, it would also increase in 2021. However, with the apex bank’s move to support MSMEs or households with secured credits, one key factor is the ability to service the loan promptly in the advent of second wave of COVID-19 and other straits.

LCCI’s survey outcome

Indeed, the new survey on the stable of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) showed that 75 per cent of Nigerian businesses, mostly MSMEs, would not be able to service their loan repayments this year. With this, there is high expectations that the Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) of banks is expected to rise astronomically over business owners’ payment default. In addition, the LCCI new survey also showed that 65 per cent of Nigerian businesses (MSMEs) were out of capital, and struggling to access credit inform of loan obligations from the apex bank’s N50 billion credit facility slated for SMEs mostly affected by the economic disruptions amid numerous factors such as inability to meet working capital requirements and weak economic conditions, which is discouraging some of them from taking the loans. Likewise, the chamber’s survey point ed out that 35 per cent of Nigerian businesses that have had opportunity to take loans from either commercial banks or CBN intervention funds for their trade were currently facing challenges. The LCCI survey titled: ‘Impact of the #ENDSARS Looting on Businesses in Nigeria,’ indicated the pivotal role of credit in the growth process of Nigerian businesses but which was impaired by the activities of the #ENDSARS protests, COVID-19 lockdown and weak economic conditions and business disruptions. The LCCI’s new survey, coordinated by Dr. Mathew Ojo, an Asst. Director, Research and Advocacy in Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and three other senior officials, was meant to showcase how the recent incident of #ENDSARS protests affected businesses in the country. For instance, the chamber in the survey reported that most respondents (75 per cent) that currently have access to loans from banks are not able to meet their debt obligation due to weak economic and business activities, even as they struggle in order to break even.

The inability of most businesses to meet their loan obligation has led to rise in the Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) of banks.

Getting bank loans

The LCCI added in the survey that despite the increase in loan to deposit ratio and the reduction in monetary policy rate aimed at reducing borrowing costs, most businesses, especially, micro and small business owners, find it difficult to get bank loans. This also reflects why banks find it difficult to give out loans due to the high risk of default.Therefore, it is critical to formulate policies that allows for a more conducive business environment to spur lending in the real sector.

COVID-19 pre-lockdown

The LCCI survey also showed that, most businesses (72 per cent) had resumed activities but below level of the pre-lockdown of the economic activities. It stated that this was due to weak consumer demand as most Nigerians are yet to recover from the tough economic conditions following the ripple effects from the lockdown. According to the LCCI in the survey, just 14 per cent of the respondents have fully resumed their business activities as most of these businesses have not been able to adapt quickly to technology. Similarly, the LCCI also said that about 15 per cent respondents were yet to resume business activities, which depicts that these businesses might have been badly disrupted by the lockdown, which also reflects the weak purchasing managers index that endured six months of contraction from May till October and only recently gained momentum in November 2020 at 50.2 per cent.

Last line

Indeed, the ENDSARS attacks and looting, COVID-19 and others have put many MSMEs businesses on edge and likely unable to meet their loan repayments obligations in 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...