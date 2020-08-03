Loans: Apologise to Nigerians, Atiku tells Buhari

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar wants President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to apologise to Nigerians for trading the nation’s sovereignty for foreign loans. Atiku, in a statement by his media office, noted that the nation’s foreign loan rose from $7.02 billion when APC-led Federal Government took over power on May 29, 2015, to $23 billion presently.

He recalled that he had warned the government against reckless borrowing and possibility of terms of these loans compromising the future of the country.

“Expectedly, some managers of the party and even the government denied the allegations that he raised and also discount the warning for caution,” Atiku said. The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) noted that his fears were confirmed by a cabinet minister last week.

“Now, we all are aware that Nigeria’s sovereignty may have been traded for foreign loans and God forbid our inability to service those loans, the lender country would take ownership of choice infrastructure on the Nigerian soil. No negotiation could be weaker than that!” he regretted.

He stated that debt, by itself, is not a bad thing, but rather debt for “unproductive ventures, like the proposed $500 million upgrade of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and other sundry bogus contracts.”

Atiku said such debt could lead to death, adding that to trade Nigeria’s sovereignty “for the type of profligacy is the height of irresponsibility!” He said he had advocated for a more robust engagement of the private sector and promotion of foreign direct investment as sustainable alternatives through which government could fund infrastructure development.

“But on the contrary, the Nigerian government under the banner of the APC threaded the direction of looking for cheap foreign loans in exchange for the sovereignty for Nigeria.

“Recall that former Presi dent Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration initiated a National Privatization Programme with the sole objective of ensuring that the private sector took some measure of influence in social investment portfolio and, in some instances, provided funding for infrastructure development.

“There was nothing in that plan that traded Nigeria’s sovereignty for some cheap loans which, in the light of unfolding revelations of sleaze in some departments of government, would have ended in private pockets,”

Atiku added. He called on the Buhari government and the APC to apologise to Nigerians and make an admittance of guilt for taking the country through the throes of subjugation to another country.

