Loans: Lender offers mortgage for Nigerians in the Diaspora

Ecobank has rolled out several investment packages and opportunities to encourage Nigerians in the diaspora to own houses in the country and also participate actively in money and capital markets. Mrs. Olukorede Demola- Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, who announced this, said the bank was offering mortgage to Nigerians living abroad to finance property ownership in the country, stressing that the terms and conditions are flexible and easily accessible. She encouraged Nigerians in the diaspora to open domiciliary account with the bank to access the various opportunities.

The packages can also be accessed via naira accounts. According to her, “we offer loans for outright purchase of completed properties and refinancing of existing homes. Our financing solutions also provide access to a range of respected property vendors that they can choose from to achieve their desired accommodation.

“We allow up to 10 years tenor at highly competitive interest rates. However, the borrower must be a legal resident of the country they are applying from. As a bank, we want to eliminate the associated challenges faced by hardworking Nigerians who are interested in having properties of their own at home here.”

