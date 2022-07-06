Loans: Stanbic IBTC boosts customer experience with digital solutions

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has said it will continue to boost customer experience through its digital loans, as part of its efforts to enable Nigerians access affordable funding for personal and business use. According to a press release, the non-collateralised digital loans, comprising Stanbic IBTC Unsecured Personal Loan, Top-Ups, Smart Loan, EZ Cash, and Device Financing, would help customers access loans ranging from N20,000 to N20 million. “All the loans can be accessed from any location 24/7 without having to visit the branch and without paperwork as they are all digitised end-toend,” the statement said. Commenting on why the lender introduced the loans, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, noted that the solutions were geared towards addressing the challenges facing individuals in accessing finance.

He said: “The Stanbic IBTC Digital Loans, which are available via our Super App, our website, our *909# USSD service and Internet Banking, help alleviate some of the challenges individuals experience in meeting urgent financial needs. The loans are available to both new and existing customers of Stanbic IBTC and are geared towards helping customers meet their financial obligations at any time, no matter the urgency.” According to the chief exec-utive, “Customers, through the Stanbic IBTC Device Financing solution, can acquire new mobile devices from MTN partner stores and enjoy additional benefits such as 4GB data, 100 minutes talk time monthly and insurance against loss and screen damage.” He also stated that through the Stanbic IBTC Smart Loan solution, customers of the bank, who have mutual fund investments with Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, can access up to N20 million instant loan to finance personal and business projects, while their investments continue to earn them returns.

The chief executive reiterated that the bank would continue to design financial solutions that will meet the needs and enhance the financial growth of its esteemed customers. “With economic empowerment as a core pillar of our corporate social investment initiatives, we remain committed to ensuring not only the growth of our customers but also their business activities,” Adeniyi said.

