Lobi Stars chairman mediates in club’s crisis

Chairman of the Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi, Benue State, Benson Abounu, has mediated in the management crisis rocking the club and charged the technical crew, management and players to ensure they bring home this year’s AITEO cup, assuring them of government support in their campaign.

The crisis ranges from alleged gross financial mismanagement, non-payment of both staff and players’ salaries and allowances as well as the reported ‘dictatorial’ conduct of the Vice Chairman, Dominic Iorfa. Abounu, who doubles as the Deputy Governor of Benue State, gave the charge during an interactive meeting with the technical crew, management, players representatives, and sports writers held to discuss and resolve the crisis rocking the club for optimum performance.

He decried the negative publicity about the club, particularly on social media, and called on “people with complaints or suggestions that will help the club perform better to approach his office,” assuring that he is ready to listen to such people. The deputy governor called on theteam, whichisinthequarterfinal of the AITEO Cup “to go all out for victory in all its matches” beginning with its quarter finals matchwith Niger Tornadoes of Minna in Jos.

 

