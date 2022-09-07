Lobi Stars Crisis: Iorfa fires Team Manager, denies owing five months staff salaries

The Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, Mr. Dominic Iorfa sent Team Manager of the club, Gabriel Ogwuche packing and recalled three out of the 40 staff that were dissolved.

Iorfa who addressed sports writers at the Aper Aku Stadium also denied owing staff salaries for over five to six months. He said the TM was sacked for failing to attend a meeting he called to address issues bothering on the protest carried out by aggrieved staff who claimed they were owed months of unpaid salaries.

One of the recalled staff, Moses Uvough who gave reasons for his involvement in the protest stated that, he was wrongly sacked through a media publication and does not fall within the one month mandatory notice provided in a clause of his letter of appointment which according to him must be obeyed.

