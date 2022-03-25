Sports

Lobi Stars get new Head Coach

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

A new head coach for Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi has been appointed. He is Baba Ganaru. This is just as Chairman of the club and Deputy Governor of Benue State Engr. Benson Abounu, has approved the appointment of three board members into the club across the three senatorial districts in the state. Mr. Moses Kpakor, represents Benue North East otherwise known as zone ‘A’, with Mr. Alex Awunah, to represent Benue North West, zone ‘B’ with Elder Ben Ikwue, representing Benue South or zone ‘C’ Senatorial district respectively. Coach Baba Ganaru, according to a statement by Lobi Stats Director of Media, Emmanuel Uja, “tinkered with many Nigerian Professional Football Clubs in the country including Kano Pillars, El’Kanemi of Maiduguri, Yobe Desert Stars and Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, just to mention but few”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Bayelsa govt appreciates Bayelsa United/Queens for FA cup triumph

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Sports (pix: The Baysa State government has appreciated both Bayelsa Queens and Bayelsa United players for their superlative performance, which made it possible for them to win both the male and female categories of the FA Cup. Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa during  reception in their honour, Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who stood in for […]
Sports

Obaje credits Imama for Abia Warriors resurgence

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Despite starting the season slowly, Abia Warriors have finally turned the table around as the Imama Amapakabo-led team are now off the relegation zone after 12 matches played in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season. It took a last minute goal for Kwara United to deny the Warriors the maximum three points during the […]
Sports

Arsenal’s steady demise hits rock bottom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal’s worst start to a league season for 67 years will see the Gunners spend the next fortnight during an international break bottom of the table without a point or even a goal to show from their opening three games. Mikel Arteta’s position as manager is under increasing pressure with the Spaniard reportedly given […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica