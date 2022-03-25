Lobi Stars get new Head Coach

A new head coach for Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi has been appointed. He is Baba Ganaru. This is just as Chairman of the club and Deputy Governor of Benue State Engr. Benson Abounu, has approved the appointment of three board members into the club across the three senatorial districts in the state. Mr. Moses Kpakor, represents Benue North East otherwise known as zone ‘A’, with Mr. Alex Awunah, to represent Benue North West, zone ‘B’ with Elder Ben Ikwue, representing Benue South or zone ‘C’ Senatorial district respectively. Coach Baba Ganaru, according to a statement by Lobi Stats Director of Media, Emmanuel Uja, “tinkered with many Nigerian Professional Football Clubs in the country including Kano Pillars, El’Kanemi of Maiduguri, Yobe Desert Stars and Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, just to mention but few”.
