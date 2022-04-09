Lobi Stars players lack tactical discipline, says coach Baba-Ganaru

The new Coach of Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, Mohammed Babaganaru speaks to Cephas Iorhemen about his plans to lift the club from the relegation zone and other issues,

You have taken the risk to coach Lobi Stars FC at a time the team is battling relegation, what assurance are you giving fans that the club will not go down?

From what I saw so far, the team is not bad. I think they are lacking tactical discipline and we are going to improve on that. I and the Chairman (the Deputy Governor of Benue state), have discussed a lot on the matter, I also discussed it with some of the backroom staff and we are going to work on that tactical indiscipline to improve on our players by God’s grace. Truth is no coach can succeed or achieve without the support of the management and the government. So my appeal is that I need the maximum support of the government, management as well as the backroom staff and everybody to succeed.

One of the major challenges of Lobi Stars in the past had been that of picking away wins, what assurance are you giving fans of the club in this regard?

That is one of our set objectives. From now on, we need both home and away matches and we are going to start working on that right away we will get it right because it is about planning with the tactical approach for each game since all matches can’t be the same. I told the chairman that by the special grace of God, we are going to start winning away games and that is our set objectives now so that we will start winning all our home matches as well and by so doing, Lobi Stars will become stabilized and be in a better position to the league table.

Another challenge of the club is that indigenous players are not in the team, h do you intend to work on that?

I just came into the club and I don’t know anything about that and I think only the Chairman of the club can answer that better. I am a technical person and can only work on what I have on the ground for now.

Are you satisfied with the calibre of players you have now, and do you intend to inject new players?

I only witnessed one training session, but we are going to sit down and see the areas we are going to improve. It is a matter of time, fans of the team will see a different Lobi Stars. It is too early to be categorical about injecting new players. I have to know the players better and work with them to see the areas we need to make adjustments.

