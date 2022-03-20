Sports

Lobi Stars woes: Management to fire redundant players, staff

The crisis rocking Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi culminating in its abysmal performance in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League season has assumed a disturbing dimension as management has disclosed its plans to weed out all redundant players and staff to reposition the club for improved performance.

 

Besides, management has accepted responsibility and consequently apologised over the woes of the club assuring fans that their complaints, cries, worries and criticisms have been heard by the state government adding already “far reaching decisions and actions had been taken to reposition the club for better results”.

 

