Top Stories

LOC threatens to end Edo 2020 due to paucity of funds

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Local Organising Committee of  Edo2020 has announced that it will end the National Sports Festival abruptly on Thursday, April 8, 2021 due to lack of funds.
Rising from an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening, the LOC said it has had to take this hard decision due to lack of funds having expended its reserves to kick start the games.
According to a release signed by Ebomhiana Musa, Project Manager, Media & Communications, Edo 2020, the Federal Government has failed to release money promised to support the games.
“Regrettably, the FG is yet to redeem its pledge to support us as the host state financially for the cost of postponements.
“So, we are left with no option than to end the games at noon tomorrow (Thursday, April 8),” the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

Edo 2020: PDP lacks strategy, resorting to excuses – Pastor Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for September 19 Governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Wednesday described as shameful and lack of tact, the decision by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to field the man it had roundly condemned as a non-achiever for the election. Ize-Iyamu in a statement by the […]

 Kagara students
News Top Stories

Kagara abduction: Students, parents narrate their ordeal

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The 11 days spent with armed bandits have been described as “hell” by Students, teachers and relatives of Kagara Government Science College in Rafi Local Government of Niger State, as they lamented that they were fed with beans during their stay with their abductors. Some of the students and teachers looked weak and feeble could […]
News Top Stories

NULGE threatens to shut down councils over bill to scrap 774 LGAs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has threatened to shut down the 774 local government councils in the country, should members of the National Assembly proceed with the “plot” to remove the local government as the third tier of government from the constitution. National President of NULGE,   Comrade Ambali Olatunji, who made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica