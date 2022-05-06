Local coaches failed, hire expatriate for Eagles, Udeze tells NFF

Ex-international Ifeanyi Udeze has said a competent expatriate coach is what the Super Eagles need as the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying series draws near. The former defender said local coaches have failed when given the job and the best thing to do is to appoint a top foreign manager to tinker with the team. Coach Austin Eguaveon-led’s technical crew failed to qualify the country for the next FIFA World Cup after the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation was appointed to succeed sacked Gernot Rohr last year.

The NFF has shortlisted four coaches and Portuguese Jose Peseiro is regarded as the preferred choice of the federation but the approval for his engagement has not been granted by the ministry of sports. Udeze said given the short time to the start of the qualifiers and the poor performances of local coaches in recent times he will suggest to the NFF to go for a foreign coach. “Left to me I will prefer a foreign coach to handle the Super Eagles because of what just happened. “We had a local coach but we all saw what happened, he failed to qualify us for the World Cup. But if the NFF go-ahead to appoint a local coach no problem because there is no time, the 2023 AFCON qualifiers is close but my preferred choice is a foreign coach,” he said. Udeze was part of the Super Eagles team to the Japan/ Korea World Cup in 2022 and the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia.

