Sports

Local coaches failed, hire expatriate for Eagles, Udeze tells NFF

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Ex-international Ifeanyi Udeze has said a competent expatriate coach is what the Super Eagles need as the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying series draws near. The former defender said local coaches have failed when given the job and the best thing to do is to appoint a top foreign manager to tinker with the team. Coach Austin Eguaveon-led’s technical crew failed to qualify the country for the next FIFA World Cup after the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation was appointed to succeed sacked Gernot Rohr last year.

The NFF has shortlisted four coaches and Portuguese Jose Peseiro is regarded as the preferred choice of the federation but the approval for his engagement has not been granted by the ministry of sports. Udeze said given the short time to the start of the qualifiers and the poor performances of local coaches in recent times he will suggest to the NFF to go for a foreign coach. “Left to me I will prefer a foreign coach to handle the Super Eagles because of what just happened. “We had a local coach but we all saw what happened, he failed to qualify us for the World Cup. But if the NFF go-ahead to appoint a local coach no problem because there is no time, the 2023 AFCON qualifiers is close but my preferred choice is a foreign coach,” he said. Udeze was part of the Super Eagles team to the Japan/ Korea World Cup in 2022 and the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NFF appoints Eguavoen Technical Director

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Former ACB and Super Eagles defender, Austin Eguavoen, has been appointed as the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation. The ex-Bendel Insurance defence ace took over from former Super Eagles coach, Bitrus Bewarang, whose contract expired before the break out of Coronavirus pandemic in March. The Executive Committee of the NFF on Tuesday approved […]
Sports

Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

Posted on Author Reporter

  Canada took a giant step towards their first World Cup qualification in 36 years on Sunday after scoring an upset 2-0 victory over arch-rivals the United States in Concacaf qualifiers. A Cyle Larin goal after just seven minutes and an injury-time effort from Sam Adekugbe secured all three points for the Canadians at a […]
Sports

EPL: West Ham beat Tottenham to climb to fourth

Posted on Author Reporter

  West Ham moved into the top four of the Premier League with a narrow victory over Tottenham that increases the pressure on Spurs manager Jose Mourinho. Michail Antonio – back in the Hammers’ starting line-up after a two-game absence – gave the hosts the perfect start, poking home after Hugo Lloris had failed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica