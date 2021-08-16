Local content: Indigenous telcos seek 5 years tax holiday

Indigenous telecommunications companies in Nigeria have appealed to the Federal Government to give them tax holidays of up to five years.

This, they said, would allow them to compete favourably with bigger players who had enjoyed the same benefits in the past.

The operators, who made the appeal at a virtual forum on the National Policy for Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector, said local players in the telecom sectors deserved pioneer status incentives, which should include tax and duty waivers on their importations.

According to them, these incentives were enjoyed by the GSM operators when they newly got their licenses in 2001 and led to their rapid growth.

Speaking at the forum organised by Business Metrics, the Executive Director, Business Development at Broadbased Communications Ltd., Mr. Chidi Ibisi, said aside from tax waivers for the small players, the telecom sector was seriously in need of intervention from government.

According to him, the sector needs a special fund like the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCIF) supervised by Bank of Industry. “We need similar Fund as NCIF with seven per cent interest rate, 10 to 15 years’ loans and equity participation,” he said.

Corroborating Ibisi at the forum, the Chief Executive Officer of Swift Telephone Network, Mr. Oluwole Adetuyi, said for the indigenous operators to grow, the sector would require access to funding for telecoms from financial institutions at low-interest rates.

“We need easy access to FOREX at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approved rate, and provision of special intervention funds for the telecoms sector by CBN – as has been applicable to other sectors,” he noted.

He said tax waivers as well as provision of grants and subsidies to telecoms operators would help the small players grow. Adetuyi also called for the reduction and harmonisation of Right-of-Way charges across states and local government areas.

In a keynote at the forum, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the Commission had established the Nigeria Office for Developing the Indigenous Telecoms Sector (NODITS) as part of implementation of government’s local content policy in telecoms sector.

According to him, the office is saddled with the responsibility of implementation of the local content policy as well as the Executive Orders 003 and 005.

“With the constitution of the NODITS, the industry should expect new guidelines and regulations bothering on indigenous content, local manufacturing of telecom equipment, outsourcing of services, construction and lease of telecoms ducts, succession planning in the telecoms sector, corporate governance, corporate social responsibility, etc. as the need arises,” said Prof Danbatta, who was represented by the Team Lead, NODITS, Babagana Digima.

The EVC added that the Commission has already constituted a standing licensing review committee that is currently examining all its licenses in an effort not only of modernising it to reflect the current realities of technology and development, but also to consolidate, bundle or un-bundle individual licenses or even create new licences.

He said other departments within the Commission were equally saddled with responsibilities that help to inculcate indigenous participation in the telecom sector.

“Efforts being made by the Research & Development and Licensing Departments are worthy of mention in that regard. Under the auspices of the Research & Development Department, the Commission has sponsored research efforts in several universities across the country.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman, Organising Committee for PIAFo, Mr. Omobayo Azeez, said the forum was designed by the Business Metrics Nigeria Team to take the promises of the indigenous content policy in the telecoms sector beyond verbal commitment.

“We believe we can only achieve objectives of the policy by creating active dialogue around it to ensure that individual stakeholders understand how they fit into the bigger picture and what role is expected of them to attain these objectives for the greater good of our economy,” he said.

“Our desire is to change this order of poetic policy pronouncement and prosaic execution by creating a midpoint interface between the government and private sector players, where policies can be dissected, digested and driven to effective implementation, and later appraised using measurable metrics to assess their success over time,” he added.

