Local content: Stakeholders fault NCDMB as protests trail major tender

Controversy is trailing the tender issued on the NIPEX portal for the provision of oilfield casings and tubulars for SEPLAT West Petroleum and Development Company Limited. Most stakeholders are angry over what they say is the changing of the rules in the middle of the game in favour of certain interests.

 

They, therefore, called for the scrapping of the Nigerian Content Monitoring and Development Board (NCDMB), saying it allegedly favoured foreign interests in the course giving out the job.

 

According to a statement made available to New Telegraph, from the onset, and as always, NIPEX prequalifies companies based on technical competence to provide the service. All criteria required to meet the provision of this service form part of NIPEX prequalification exercise.

 

A pre-tender advertisement is usually published in national newspapers to alert companies interested in tendering for the service to prepare for the technical qualification.

 

The NIPEX code, and every other requirement is published well in advance. At the appropriate time, NIPEX performed the activity. Several companies were successfully prequalified and went ahead to receive the actual tender.

 

However, foul play occurred along the line, according to one of the stakeholders, who spoke anonymously on their behalf. He said: “During the period leading to the commercial submission, an unusual additional requirement was sent to all the successful, prequalified companies as the commercial submission date approached.

All technically prequalified companies were asked to submit evidence of the Nigerian Content Equipment Certificate (NCEC) obtained from NCDMB.

 

The statement said: “The instruction also required that only companies with ‘Category A’ rating will be successfully cleared to the final stage. Specifically, Category A qualification acknowledges that a company can manufacture in Nigeria. Category C companies are not manufacturers.

 

“This is to certify that xxx company is a bonafide owner of a facility for Manufacture of Crossover Subs, Couplings and Threading of Pup Joints, Casing Pipes and Accessories, Wellhead and Xmas Trees Parts and Accessories and Drill Bits in Nigeria, to the satisfaction of the Board.

 

“Therefore, the company is eligible to participate in tenders relating to supply and service contracts for Crossover Subs, Couplings and Threading of Pup Joints, Casing Pipes and Accessories, Wellhead and Xmas Trees Parts and Accessories and Drill Bits in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

 

“By this certificate, xxx company, hereby, affirms to comply with the investment commitments contained in the attached schedule.With this request, the NCDMB automatically restricts the tender to only two companies with such capabilities in Nigeria.”

News

G7 leaders to set out global anti-pandemic plan

Posted on Author Reporter

  G7 leaders are to commit to using all their resources in an effort to ensure the devastation caused by a pandemic like Covid-19 is never repeated. On the second day of their summit in Cornwall, they will issue a declaration that sets out a series of measures intended to achieve this. The aim is […]
News

Revealed: Gulak was warned against going to Owerri –Source

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…saying ‘we are all Nigerians’ More facts emerged yesterday on how Dr. Ahmed Gulak, the murdered chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was advised against going to Owerri, Imo State capital, for the public hearing on constitution review. An impeccable source, according to an online news portal, TheCable’s report, said Gulak, despite the warnings, […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria’s revenues have fallen by almost 60 percent – Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in trying times, not just for the Nigerian people, but also for the government. The President said the country’s revenues and foreign exchange earnings have fallen by almost 60 percent since the pandemic took hold. Buhari’s remarks were delivered by Vice President Yemi […]

