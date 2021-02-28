Local govt presence’ll reduce security challenges –Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the presence of elected local government administrations, would to a large extent, improve the security situation in the country.

According to a statement Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, Lawan made this expression while speaking to journalists in his home town, Gashua, immediately after casting his vote at Katuzu ward during Saturday’s local government election in Yobe State.

He said that the local government councils should be administered by elected representatives whose primary responsibilities are to advance the interest, and ensure the welfare of the people at the grassroots.

The politician, who bemoaned the absence of elected local government councils in some states of the federation, commended the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, for complying with the provisions of the constitution in recognising the importance of having local government election in the state.

His words: “This election is a very clear testimony that Yobe State government is compliant with the provisions of the constitution, that we should only have elected council chairmen and councillors, who are the legislative arm of the councils.

“This is a clear demonstration of our belief in the sanctity of the local government administration in Yobe State, and I want to congratulate and commend the Governor, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni and his team, for organising the local government election which is being held today across the state.

“I also want to commend the people of Yobe State, particularly the APC members and our friends, for coming out en masse to vote for our candidates in their local government elections,” he said.

Stressing the need for local government administration, the lawmaker pointed out that the degeneration and absence of elected local government councils in some parts of the country was partly responsible for the high level of insecurity ravaging the affected states.

Like this: Like Loading...