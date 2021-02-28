News Top Stories

Local govt presence’ll reduce security challenges –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA Comment(0)

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the presence of elected local government administrations, would to a large extent, improve the security situation in the country.

 

According to a statement Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, Lawan made this expression while speaking to journalists in his home town, Gashua, immediately after casting his vote at Katuzu ward during Saturday’s local government election in Yobe State.

 

He said that the local government councils should be administered by elected representatives whose primary responsibilities are to advance the interest, and ensure the welfare of the people at the grassroots.

 

The politician, who bemoaned the absence of elected local government councils in some states of the federation, commended the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, for complying with the provisions of the constitution in recognising the importance of having local government election in the state.

 

His words: “This election is a very clear testimony that Yobe State government is compliant with the provisions of the constitution, that we should only have elected council chairmen and councillors, who are the legislative arm of the councils.

 

“This is a clear demonstration of our belief in the sanctity of the local government administration in Yobe State, and I want to congratulate and commend the Governor, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni and his team, for organising the local government election which is being held today across the state.

 

“I also want to commend the people of Yobe State, particularly the APC members and our friends, for coming out en masse to vote for our candidates in their local government elections,” he said.

 

Stressing the need for local government administration, the lawmaker pointed out that the degeneration and absence of elected local government councils in some parts of the country was partly responsible for the high level of insecurity ravaging the affected states.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

LASAA remains regulatory agency for billboards, signages in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Management of Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA) has said it has become necessary to reassure stakeholders in the outdoor advertising industry in Lagos State that they are still in charge of regulating outdoor advertising and signages in the state contrary to the spurious claim of a notable Lagos politician that Loatsad Media […]
News Top Stories

Senate to debate worsening farmers, herders’ clashes today

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North), yesterday, said that the Senate would today on resumption of plenary, thoroughly debate worsening violent clashes between herders and farmers across the country in order to proffer lasting solution to the menace.   This was as the Senate Minority Caucus was preparing to resist the proposed […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to roll out COVID-19 vaccine, engages Pfizer, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has revealed the state government’s plan to rollout COVID-19 vaccine with a view to boosting mass vaccination of residents in the state.   The governor also said that the state government was on the verge of rolling out 2,000 security cameras across communities through the Lagos State Security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica