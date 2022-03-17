Local production of micronutrients key to sustainable food fortification – Ehanire

…as leaders, food industry CEOs reaffirm commitment on adding value to staple foods

Over two billion people globally suffer from micronutrient deficiencies malnutrition in essential vitamins and minerals that are integral to healthy growth and development. Experts endorse fortifying staple foods such as oil, flour, salt, and sugar with essential vitamins and minerals as costeffective measure to combat malnutrition, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire stressed the importance the Federal Government placed on food fortification as a national strategy to fight diseases. Ehanire who presented the position of the current administration last week did not mince words on why the government was committed to sustaining this policy is a priority. Speaking at the 4th Annual Nigeria Food Processing and Leadership Forum last week, the minister of health consequently charged industrialists to find how they could manufacture micro nutrients used for food fortification locally.

Nigeria’s population of about 240 million people and perhaps the entire market of West Africa has necessitated that industrialists to go into the local productions of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) contained in the micronutrients, instead of relying on importation.

Food fortification or enrichment is the process of adding micronutrients to food by adding key vitamins and minerals that are essential for good health to staple foods like edible oil, wheat flour and sugar. Speaking during the 4th Annual Nigeria Food Processing and Leadership Forum, which brought together top industrialists, representatives of the Federal Government, private sector industrialists driving food fortification programmes, among others, Ehanire described food fortification as a very important component of health strategy.

The 4th Annual Nigeria Food Processing and Leadership Forum was organised by TechnoServe, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation in partnership with the Federal Government. In a brief presentation at the forum, Ehanire said food fortification is very critical for the prevention of certain diseases; the absence of micro nutrients encourage certain diseases to come up. Food fortification is also important for health promotion. According to the Minister of Health, to have a healthier citizens which is very important in human capital development: “We shall do all we can in the health sector to support all initiatives to improve access to micro nutrients” and support the industries that fortify foods with micro nutrients.”

Ehanire said: “That’s an opportunity which I want industries and captains of industries to look into while we speak to the minister of finance to find ways to enable the access to micro nutrients through the reduction or waiver on import duty necessary to bring the products into the country.”

Worldwide, more than two billion people suffer from micronutrient malnutrition deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals that are integral to healthy growth and development. Available data shows that one out of three Nigerian children under-five is stunted, meaning their body and brain are deprived of key nutrients they need to fully develop and reach their full potential. Over the long term, stunting results in a 10 per cent to 17 per cent loss of wages.

When multiplied across the nation, it’s estimated that Nigeria loses more than US1.5 billion in GDP annually as a result of diminished productivity and increased health care costs. However, medical experts said fortifying staple foods such as oil, flour, salt, and sugar with vitamins and minerals has been proven to be one of the most cost-effective and scalable tools to combat malnutrition and save lives.

A systematic analysis and meta-analysis of 50 studies found that large-scale fortification programmes in low and middle income countries have achieved: a 34 per cent reduction in anaemia from improved iron stores; a 74 per cent re-duction in goiter and a significant reduction in iodine deficiency; and a 41 per cent decrease in neural tube defects due to reductions of folate deficiency among women of reproductive age.

Earlier in his remarks, the Founder and President/Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote said the consumer is not paying for that value of micronutrient used to fortify food product. Notwithstanding, he stressed that it is much better that the producing industries keep investing on food fortification.

Dangote urged the Ministry of Finance to find ways to grant the industries waiver on the imported micronutrients as a strategy to encourage the producers. Similarly, he called for commitment of the industry players, while charging them to meet the set 90 per cent production target. “I urge all the players to please try to achieve our target. It will be really embarrassing if we come back next year to the 19 per cent. Please let us be committed to meeting the target; it will be much better by next year.”

On his part, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed said the government was in full support of any step that will capitalise food system and support food systems transformation in Nigeria. The forum in a statement stated that during the last four years, it has experienced increased engagement by the federal government and CEOs of Nigeria’s largest food processing companies, resulting in years of steady progress.

The data presented at the forum, which was chaired by Dangote with Bill Gates participating by video conference, demonstrated sustained fortification compliance for some key micronutrients and a decline for others, largely due to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-related supply chain and logistical issues, in particular, have disrupted companies’ ability to secure essential fortification materials, most notably vitamin A.According to data presented by TechnoServe, an international nongovernmental organisation that leads the Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods Project (SAPFF), overall progress has improved since the start of the programme, despite setbacks over the past year. The data showed:

• compliance levels for salt fortified with iodine was sustained at more than 90 per cent;

• compliance level for edible oil fortified with vitamin A increased from 25 per cent in 2018 to 33 per cent in 2020 and further improved to 49 per cent by the end of 2021;

• compliance levels for wheat flour fortified with vitamin A, vitamin B3, and iron increased from 56 per cent in 2018 to 64 per cent in 2021, which is a drop from the 93 per cent recorded in 2020; and,

• compliance levels for sugar fortified with vitamin A decreased from 31 per cent in 2018 to 26 per cent in 2021, which is a drop from the 94 per cent recorded in 2020. According to the organisers of the forum, thedramatic progressbeforethe pandemicindicatesthestrongpotential of Nigerian companies for fortification practices that can improve nutrition on a large scale.

“Together, the producers represented at the forum reach more than 90 per cent of the Nigerian market for salt, wheat flour, and sugar.” The results of the Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI), showing company rankings according to their progress in fortifying branded products with essential vitamins and minerals, were also shared.

“The companies on the MFI are leading the charge for a better, more nutritious future for Nigeria,” said TechnoServe President and CEO, William Warshauer. “They recognise the business value of making products that deliver great quality and nutrition to millions of consumers, as well as the social value of helping Nigeria’s next generations grow up strong and healthy.” Osagie said the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) was committed to fighting malnutrition: “We seek to accomplish this by providing an enabling environment for all partnership.”

Furthermore, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said: “Large scale food fortification is one of the most effective tools to ensure people get the vitamins and minerals they need to thrive. “As we look to support an equitable recovery from the pandemic, countries and communities will need to deploy proven solutions to promote cognitive development, school performance, productivity, and earning potential. Partners in the public and private sectors must work together to accelerate progress on fortification in the year ahead to realise the individual and collective benefits to health and development.”

