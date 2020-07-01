Local technology: NAF signs 32 ‘active’ MoUs with varsities, others

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Wednesday, said it had entered into a total of 32 “active” Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with universities, and other reputable institutions in the country, as part of its commitment to local Technology promotion.

Specifically, the NAF noted that the MoUs, which were signed in the last five years, were in the area of research and development (R&D).

This comes a day after the Kwara State government has expressed its readinese to partner the Service, with a view to boosting the capacity of the International Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made the disclosure at the NAF’s headquarters in Abuja, at the signing of another MoU between the NAF and three institutions.

They are, the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Digital Bridge Institute.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal (AVM), Amao, the CAS emphasised the importance the NAF under his leadership placed on research and development, hence the partnership with 15 universities so far.

“As we are all aware, the Nigerian Air Force 18 a tight] technical Service and technology is the bedrock n d our operations. Accordingly, and in line with the lows of the Few: Government in promoting indigenous technology, the Nigerian Ar Force has, more than ever before…wean(ed) ourselves of oveidependence…

“Pertinently, to advance the Nigerian Air Forces Research and Development output, collabaahon by way of Memoranda of Understandmg, provide pedestals to leapfrog capability as well as a repertoire of capacity that can be harnessed at short notice.

“Memoranda of Understanding also provide platforms to synergise ideas for greater innovation and are key to achieving meaningful results to the technological challenges we cunently face in a cost effective manner.

“In this regard, through our collaboration with different agencies the Nigerian Air Force produced autopilot cassettes for the Mi-35 helicopter; emergency ventilator system for Covid 19 patients…diaphragms for the Mi-35 helicopter and L-392A trainer aircraft, Alpha Jet anti-skid break system test bench and batteries for the Mi series helicopters, to mention but a few.

“I want to say that collaboration with organisations such as those represented here today, are necessary if we are to realize our objectives of moving the Service and indeed the nation,” the CAS stated.

Meanwhile, the NAF has commissioned a dialysis centre in Abuja.

