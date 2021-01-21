Metro & Crime

Lockdown averted 5.8m COVID-19 infections in Nigeria – Study

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

A study conducted by a team of international public health researchers has shown that the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions imposed by the Federal Government in 2020, may have helped to avert no fewer than 5.8 million COVID-19 infections in the country.
The researchers are drawn from institutions in three countries: Parexel International, Harvard university and Holly Hill hospital in the United States; Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in South Africa; Benue State University, Universities of Ibadan, Lagos and Calabar.
The closures and restrictions were initiated on March 30, 2020 and partially eased on May 4, 2020. The researchers used sophisticated statistical techniques to analyze NCDC data on daily infection counts, anonymized Google mobility data from Nigeria covering about 40 million individuals who activated location history on their smartphone google accounts and publicly available information on the lockdown such as dates for initiating and partially easing the lockdown
The cross-sectional study found that government-mandated closures and restrictions in Nigeria owing to COVID-19 was associated with significantly reduced aggregate mobility everywhere except in residential areas and may have averted up to 5.8 million coronavirus infections.
Additionally, they found that community spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria may have been faster in residential areas, transit stations such as motor parks and workplaces including likely venues of social events
Based on result of their findings, the researchers backed the use of restricted mobility as an effective measure for infection control in Nigeria, noting that even during the lockdown and restrictions, noticeable spikes in people’s movement occurred on Saturdays and Sundays which could be attributed to social events such as parties also known as Ówàmbē and religious activities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ikpeazu sacks commissioner, LG chairman, suspends 3 others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Metro (pix:Ikpeazu) Ikpeazu sacks commissioner, LG chairman, suspends 3 others Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has sacked the Commissioner for Transport, Barr. Ekele Nwaohanmuo and the Transition Committee Chairman of Umunneochi Council Area, Mr Matthew Ibe. The Governor also suspended the General Manager of the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State, TIMAAS, […]
Metro & Crime

C’River #EndSARS judicial panel adjourns over technical legalities

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

The Cross River State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Restitution set up by the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has adjourned following technical legalities raised by some lawyers during its inaugural sitting in Calabar on Wednesday. The panel, headed by immediate past Chief Judge of the state, Justice Michael Edem, had to […]
Metro & Crime

Detained man shoots police officer dead at station

Posted on Author Reporter

    A police officer has been shot dead at Croydon Police Station in south London. The officer was shot by a man who was being detained at the custody centre in Windmill Lane. It is believed the suspect was taken to the station, where he was searched, before producing a weapon and firing it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica