Lockdown parties: Parliament to investigate Johnson

Boris Johnson will be investigated by a Commons committee over claims he misled Parliament about parties in Downing Street during lockdown.

MPs approved the Privileges Committee launching an inquiry once the police have finished their own investigation into the gatherings, reports the BBC.

The government had tried to delay the vote, but U-turned following opposition from its own MPs.

Boris Johnson said he had “no concerns” about the committee investigation.

Speaking during a trip to India, Johnson said “if the opposition want to focus on this and talk about it a lot more that’s fine”.

But he said he “wanted to focus on what matters for the future of the country” including boosting trade ties with India, tackling the cost of living, energy, transport and childcare.

Last week, the prime minister – along with his wife and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak – was fined for breaking Covid laws by attending an event in Downing Street to celebrate his birthday.

So far the police have announced they have issued at least 50 fines as part of their investigation.

Johnson had previously told MPs laws were not broken in Downing Street, leading to accusations from opposition parties that the prime minister had misled them.

Under government guidelines, ministers who knowingly mislead the House of Commons are expected to resign.

During a debate before the vote, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the prime minister had “stood at that despatch box and point blank denied rule-breaking took place, when it did.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...