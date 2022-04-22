Lockdown Parties: UK Parliament to probe Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will be investigated by a Commons committee over claims he misled parliament about parties in Downing Street during lockdown. Members of Parliament (MPs) approved the Privileges Committee launching an inquiry once the police have finished their own investigation into the gatherings, reports the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The government had tried to delay the vote, but U-turned following opposition from its own MPs. Boris Johnson said he had ‘no concerns’ about the committee investigation. Speaking during a trip to India, Johnson said: “if the opposition wants to focus on this and talk about it a lot more that’s fine.” But he said he “wanted to focus on what matters for the future of the country,” including boosting trade ties with India, tackling the cost of living, energy, transport and childcare.

