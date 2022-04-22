News

Lockdown Parties: UK Parliament to probe Boris Johnson

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will be investigated by a Commons committee over claims he misled parliament about parties in Downing Street during lockdown. Members of Parliament (MPs) approved the Privileges Committee launching an inquiry once the police have finished their own investigation into the gatherings, reports the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The government had tried to delay the vote, but U-turned following opposition from its own MPs. Boris Johnson said he had ‘no concerns’ about the committee investigation. Speaking during a trip to India, Johnson said: “if the opposition wants to focus on this and talk about it a lot more that’s fine.” But he said he “wanted to focus on what matters for the future of the country,” including boosting trade ties with India, tackling the cost of living, energy, transport and childcare.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kebbi APC chief urges support for Adamu

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Kabiru Sani Giant, has urged support for the newly elected leadership headed by Abdullahi Adamu. Former Nasarawa State Governor Ad- amu was returned unopposed during the party’s national convention in Abuja on Saturday.   He also commended Governor Atiku Bagudu and President Muhammadu […]
News

Infrastructure deficit may hamper AfCFTA implementation –FG

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Federal Government, yesterday, lamented that infrastructure deficit may hamper the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (Af- CFTA). The Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who stated this at a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State, noted that infrastructure deficit must be fixed for Nigeria to take full advantage […]
News

Ruffle it up!

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Good old ruffle detailing is taking center stage in fashion and its getting more elegant. Be it, subtle or bold ruffles, they are the rave for classy pieces for fashion designers lately. Ruffles always have a way of making outfits pop. And it is a detail that can be fixed at any part of a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica