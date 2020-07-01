Lokoja attack: Call Bello to order, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello to order over his alleged confrontation with managers of COVID-19 issues in the state.

PDP is particularly worried over Wednesday’s attack on the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja by gunmen, who allegedly invaded the facility, destroyed and carted away documents and equipment used for data collection and management of COVID-19 in the state.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the attack came a day after Governor Bello, declared COVID-19 an artificial creation, orchestrated to shorten the lifespan of the people.

According to the PDP: “The gunmen shot their way into the medical center at the time the staffers were getting ready for a press conference on issues related to the state’s COVID -19 status.

“(They) invaded the record and admin department where they destroyed sensitive documents and carted away computers, in addition to ransacking the office of the Chief Medical Director.

“It is instructive to state that the target and mode of the attack strongly expose a desperate mission to destroy gathered information, suppress statistics and completely disrupt COVID-19 management effort in state.”

The party expressed shock over the attack, noting that there were allegations that Kogi State government had ordered Kogi people not to visit the medical center for their medications, following its reported disagreement with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on the state’s COVID-19 status.

