Lokoja Flood: NNPCL assures citizens of sufficient fuel in stock

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has advised Nigerians not to indulge in panic buying as a result of the flood in Lokoja, which it said has affected the easy distribution of petroleum products to Abuja and its environs. A statement signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC Limited, Garba Deen Muhammad in Abuja, gave assurances there was sufficient petroleum products in stock to serve the public, as alternative routes were being explored to keep distribution of products flowing.

The statement reads in part: “NNPC Limited wishes to inform the general public that it has sufficient stock of petroleum products and the public should not give in to panic buying. “The current queue situation in some parts of Abuja and its environs is as a result of delays in arrival of fuel trucks.

This is happening as a result of the heavy flooding that has submerged parts of the highway passing through Lokoja, Kogi State, and also an incidence of a failed road section around Badegi-Agaie highway in Niger State. “Consequently, vehicles, especially fuel tankers, are finding alternative roads to get to their intended destinations. NNPC Limited is working assiduously, in collaboration with relevant government agencies, to open up this major highway. “While we do that, we urge the general public to remain calm and not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products. “The current situation is temporary and has nothing to do with shortage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as the NNPC Limited has a thirty-day products’ sufficiency.”

 

Our Reporters

