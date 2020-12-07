Lokoja Varsity VC: 61 professors dropped for not meeting criteria – Pro-Chancellor

No fewer than 61 professors that applied for the position of the Vice- Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, were dropped for not meeting the criteria for the position. Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board, Senator Chris Adighije, revealed this at the weekend.

Adighije, who spoke with selected journalists in Abuja, also dismissed the allegation that 10 professors from one tribe in Kogi State, were disqualified.

According to him, there was no criteria to know the tribe of any applicants in the shortlisting document He said of the 81 applicants that submitted applications, only 20 were shortlisted for screening.

According to him, the screening would commence at the middle of the month. Speaking on the shortlisting, he said: “The council unanimously approved the list, there was no dissenting voice. So 20 candidates will face the selection board.”

Asked what the selection committee would be looking out for in the second phase, he responded; “That will be expo. “Off course, we are looking for the best, best means a combination of so many things. All that we are looking for is somebody we believe from our interaction can uplift the university from its present status.

The outgoing vice-chancellor has performed well, we hope the one coming in will do better.

So we have a clear picture of what the person should be, who the person should be in terms of ability to deliver. But I wouldn’t know who will emerge out of the 20 shortlisted candidates.

