Education

Lokoja Varsity VC: 61 profs dropped for not meeting advert criteria – Pro-Chancellor

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

No fewer than 61 professors that applied for the position of the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State were dropped for not meeting the advert criteria. The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board, Senator Chris Adighije revealed this over the weekend.
Senator Adighije, who spoke to few select journalists in Abuja, also dismissed the allegations that 10 professors from one tribe in Kogi State were disqualified.
According to him, there was no criteria to know the tribe of any applicants in the short listing.
He said, of the 81 applicants that submitted applications, only 20 were shortlisted for screening. According to him, the screening would commence middle of the month.
Speaking on the shortlisting, he said: “The council unanimously approved the list, there was no dissenting voice. So 20 candidates will face the Selection board.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

JAMB shuts down seven exam centers In Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has shut down seven examination centers across Bayelsa State for violating its rules and regulations for examination leaving the state with four centers. The state coordinator of JAMB, Abdusalam Mohammed, who made this known on Tuesday during a call on the leadership of the Nigeria Union […]
Education

COVID-19: Respite for education as schools reopen

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

RESUMPTION   Six months after the closure of the nation’s education system due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19 in March, the Federal Government, last week, fixed October 12 for resumption of schools. But, the ongoing six-month-old ASUU strike, as well as SSANU and NASU warning strike will be a snag in universities’ resumption   […]
Education

UNICAL’s ASUU protest non-payment of 5 years allowances

Posted on Author Clement James,

University of Calabar lecturers, under the auspices of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday, staged a peaceful march round the university’s campus to protest non-payment of more than five years’ allowances owed by the university authority. The protest, which began at the International Conference Centre of the university, took the protesting lecturers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: