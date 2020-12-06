Lokoja Varsity VC: 61 profs dropped for not meeting advert criteria – Pro-Chancellor

No fewer than 61 professors that applied for the position of the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State were dropped for not meeting the advert criteria. The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board, Senator Chris Adighije revealed this over the weekend.

Senator Adighije, who spoke to few select journalists in Abuja, also dismissed the allegations that 10 professors from one tribe in Kogi State were disqualified.

According to him, there was no criteria to know the tribe of any applicants in the short listing.

He said, of the 81 applicants that submitted applications, only 20 were shortlisted for screening. According to him, the screening would commence middle of the month.

Speaking on the shortlisting, he said: “The council unanimously approved the list, there was no dissenting voice. So 20 candidates will face the Selection board.”

