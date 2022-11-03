Lola Akinyele leads iProspect Nigeria as Damilola joins Google

Elizabeth Lola Akinyele has been appointed as the Digital Transformation Director and Head of the Business Unit for iProspect Nigeria. Akinyele replaced Damilola Abodunrin, who joined Google Nigeria recently, according to a press statement by Dentsu Nigeria’s Corporate Communications Manager, Sodiq Oyeleke. The Managing Partner and Group Chief Executive Officer of MediaFuse- Dentsu, Emeka Chris Okeke, in statement yesterday, said the appointment takes effect November 1. Emeka noted that Lola would be managing relationships with all internal business units and departmental heads, which are IP’s internal market network customers. The statement reads: “She will take on the responsibility of consolidating the gains of iProspect Nigeria over the years; advance iProspect’s talent management and leadership; as well as ensure a healthy client-agency C-Suit and special persons of contact relationship, while driving the growth and the plans of iProspect Nigeria as envisaged in the 2023 budget.” Lola cut her teeth in the digital marketing space working with Digivate, a UK-based Search Engine Optimisation agency before returning to Nigeria to work for Sponge Nigeria, a digital marketing agency, as well as Insight Communications Ltd, a Publicis Nigeria member full-service creative agency.
