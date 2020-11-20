Lola Okoye addresses Psquare’s feud on their birthday

Lola Omotayo, wife of Peter Okoye, a Nigerian singer and member of Psquare, a now-defunct musical group, has reminded her husband and his twin that they will continue to remain brothers despite their feud. The mother of two took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share pictures of the twins as they celebrate their 39th birthday.

In the caption that accompanied the post, she admonished them to reconcile their differences and make the best out of life because it is too short. She also said love and respect should be important to the pair because they do not only share bond as brothers but twins.

“Hmmm….to the twins, whether you like it or not, you are brothers; you are not only brothers, you are twins. I wish you both a very happy birthday. Life is short, make the best of it. Respect and Love should be sacrosanct,” she wrote.

“As we get older we should realize that life is precious and time waits for no one. My 2 cents. More blessings upon both your lives in Jesus Name.” In another post, Lola celebrated her husband, who she described as a “real man”.

She also prayed for God’s blessings upon him. “A big birthday shoutout to my dearest husband. What a year it’s been. I am grateful to God for your life. May God Almighty continue to bless and protect you, may you continue to have good health, may you have long life, happiness, peace of mind and prosperity,” she wrote on Instagram.

