Arts & Entertainments

Lola Okoye addresses Psquare’s feud on their birthday

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Lola Omotayo, wife of Peter Okoye, a Nigerian singer and member of Psquare, a now-defunct musical group, has reminded her husband and his twin that they will continue to remain brothers despite their feud. The mother of two took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share pictures of the twins as they celebrate their 39th birthday.

In the caption that accompanied the post, she admonished them to reconcile their differences and make the best out of life because it is too short. She also said love and respect should be important to the pair because they do not only share bond as brothers but twins.

“Hmmm….to the twins, whether you like it or not, you are brothers; you are not only brothers, you are twins. I wish you both a very happy birthday. Life is short, make the best of it. Respect and Love should be sacrosanct,” she wrote.

“As we get older we should realize that life is precious and time waits for no one. My 2 cents. More blessings upon both your lives in Jesus Name.” In another post, Lola celebrated her husband, who she described as a “real man”.

She also prayed for God’s blessings upon him. “A big birthday shoutout to my dearest husband. What a year it’s been. I am grateful to God for your life. May God Almighty continue to bless and protect you, may you continue to have good health, may you have long life, happiness, peace of mind and prosperity,” she wrote on Instagram.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Reviving late Chief M.K.O’s goodies for the masses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Title: Farewell to Poverty: Let There Be Light in Africa Author: Modupe Onitiri-Abiola                   Publisher: Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Pennsylvania, U.S.A Reviewer: Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga     T here is an African saying that ‘nobody can run away from his shadow.’ It is based on this adage […]
Arts & Entertainments

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, family had Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he and his family had all contracted Covid-19. The former wrestler, who is now the world’s highest-paid actor, said he, his wife and two daughters caught the virus despite being “disciplined” about health protection. He said the positive tests were “a kick in the gut”. Now, he added: “We’re […]
Arts & Entertainments

Davido: For being a black man, I was mocked in U.S. college

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke (aka Davido), has said he was mocked by white students while studying in the United States of America (USA) over his race.   The singer made this known during a chat with the Recording Academy, the body governing the Grammy Awards. According to Davido, after gaining admission to study in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: