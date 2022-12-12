London Based Artist Kiki Stunting Thrill Fans at Play-Off Concert

London-based Nigerian singer & songwriter, Kiki Stunting has thrilled his fans after performing songs from his debut EP at the Play-Off concert.

The Nigerian-born artist who delved into music recently and released a series of projects created a magical experience with partygoers at the event hosted by DJ Preppy, which was held at Wonderland, Lagos.

Ever since Kiki got onto the scene, he has continued to stay consistent with a bold statement.

According to the creative storyteller, he’s currently working on many music projects and his fans will enjoy what he’s putting together for them.

Kiki Stunting is a London-based Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer. He’s also the founder of KS Studios and KS Records.

He had ghostwritten songs and produced for several emerging and A-list artists over the years. These defining career moments earned him the title of one of the most sought-after songwriters and producers in London.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...