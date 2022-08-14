London-based Esepor thrilled by return to GOtv Boxing Night

London-based Taye “Esepor” Agbaje has declared himself excited and in a killer mood as he gets ready to fight in Nigeria for the first time in three years.

The explosive West African Boxing Union (WABU) featherweight boxing champion, who made the declaration in a phone interview on Wednesday, is billed to fight Ghana’s Emmanuel “Agogo” Mensah in an international featherweight challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 26 on August 20.

The eight-bout show will be held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. The boxer, who has had fights in Bolton and Liverpool, said since his recent return to Nigeria, his fans have clamoured that he fights on GOtv Boxing Night bill. “I can tell you that I’m happy to have this opportunity to fight at GOtv Boxing Night.

I’m really excited and in a killer mood. I do not care who Emmanuel Mensah is. I will be victorious, and my victory will be a reward for my fans, who have expressed desire to see me at GOtv Boxing Night. GOtv has been good to boxers. I urge my fans to come to the venue of the show,” he said.

Before leaving for the UK, Esepor caused a stir with a self-recorded viral video in which he castigated the government for treating boxers shabbily. In the video, an irate Esepor said GOtv Boxing Night and Flykite Productions, the show organisers, have been the only pillars of support for Nigerian boxers.

“It is the money I earn from GOtv Boxing Night and Flykite that has kept my family afloat. I bought tricycles with the cash prize of best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night,” he said in the video.

