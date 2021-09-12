London can be referred to as 37th state of Nigeria –Charly Boy

Popular television host, musician and now a movie actor, Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy, on his recent visit to London said the city can be referred to as Nigeria’s 37th state.

His reason for making the declaration on social media is that walking the streets of London is like walking through streets in Nigeria where all Nigerian indigenous languages are heard from passers by.

“London for me, is the 37th state in Nigeria. The only difference is that it is white people that run the affairs and not Fulani’s.

“Everyday as I walk on the road, I hear Yoruba, Igbo, Ijaw, Calabar language on the streets as if I am going for a village meeting.

If I call Uber, 80% of the time, the drivers are Nigerians. Every store I enter, whether big or small, it is Nigerian music they play. I am proud of my people ,” he said.

Charly Boy recently made his debut in acting, as he played one of the lead roles in the well anticipated ‘King Of Boys’ movie that is showing in cinemas round Nigeria.

Area Fada as he is fondly called have recently gone back to music which was his first step into the Nigerian entertainment scene. Presently, he is out with his second EP.

