London Detention: Ohanaeze, Ezeife allege conspiracy against Obi

The controversial plot to implicate Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi has been greeted by knocks and dismissal from the leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Also the authorities of the United Kingdom have been urged not to allow themselves to be used as instruments to threaten the old relationship between their country and Nigeria. According to the Acting President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Damian Okeke Ogene who spoke to Saturday Telegraph, the incident is a ploy to scuttle the moves by Obi and his running mate Datti Baba- Ahmed to recover their mandate that was taken away from them in the February 25 general election in the country. Okeke further observed that the plot is one among all the plots being arranged to implicate Obi to submission, adding that those calculated attempts would come to nothing.

Okeke said: “They are at it again and they are planning more to frustrate the voices of the Nigerian populace who were denied their constitutional right to choose their leaders” “The first one was when Lai Mohammed accused Obi and Datti of treason but that one was dead on arrival and this time they have planted some people to impersonate Obi so that if a crime is committed they would hold him responsible” “We want to make it public that we know their antics and the Nigerian people know exactly what they are planning but they will not succeed” Similarly, a former governor of Anambra State Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife told Saturday Telegraph that the authorities of the United Kingdom should be mindful of this plot and should not allow the agelong bilateral relationship between it and Nigeria to be put under threat.

“The government of the United Kingdom cannot claim that they don’t know the Peter Obi who has been with them for more than two decades now for them to begin to suspect him,” Ezeife said Again, since it is a case of impersonation, the UK government should rise to the occasion by fishing out those involved in that impersonation plot and make them public” “If this is not done as quickly as possible, the government of the United Kingdom owes us and Peter Obi an apology for this embarrassment because those executing this plot would end up tampering with the age-long bilateral relationship between UK and Nigeria.”