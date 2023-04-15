News Top Stories

London Detention: Ohanaeze, Ezeife allege conspiracy against Obi

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

The controversial plot to implicate Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi has been greeted by knocks and dismissal from the leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Also the authorities of the United Kingdom have been urged not to allow themselves to be used as instruments to threaten the old relationship between their country and Nigeria. According to the Acting President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Damian Okeke Ogene who spoke to Saturday Telegraph, the incident is a ploy to scuttle the moves by Obi and his running mate Datti Baba- Ahmed to recover their mandate that was taken away from them in the February 25 general election in the country. Okeke further observed that the plot is one among all the plots being arranged to implicate Obi to submission, adding that those calculated attempts would come to nothing.

Okeke said: “They are at it again and they are planning more to frustrate the voices of the Nigerian populace who were denied their constitutional right to choose their leaders” “The first one was when Lai Mohammed accused Obi and Datti of treason but that one was dead on arrival and this time they have planted some people to impersonate Obi so that if a crime is committed they would hold him responsible” “We want to make it public that we know their antics and the Nigerian people know exactly what they are planning but they will not succeed” Similarly, a former governor of Anambra State Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife told Saturday Telegraph that the authorities of the United Kingdom should be mindful of this plot and should not allow the agelong bilateral relationship between it and Nigeria to be put under threat.

“The government of the United Kingdom cannot claim that they don’t know the Peter Obi who has been with them for more than two decades now for them to begin to suspect him,” Ezeife said Again, since it is a case of impersonation, the UK government should rise to the occasion by fishing out those involved in that impersonation plot and make them public” “If this is not done as quickly as possible, the government of the United Kingdom owes us and Peter Obi an apology for this embarrassment because those executing this plot would end up tampering with the age-long bilateral relationship between UK and Nigeria.”

Our Reporters

Buhari approves fresh appointment, re-appointment of NDIC’s governing board

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isah Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) board and the appointment of some new members and reappointment of some existing members to the board.   The appointment of the existing members of the board whose four-year term became effective on December 9, 2018 expired on December 9, 2022. […]
About 157,000 Nigerians die of TB yearly – NGF

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Musa Pam

…as country ranks 1st in Africa, 6th globally The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday expressed concern over the rising cases of deaths in the country as a result of tuberculosis disease. NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a message to mark this year’s World Tuberculosis Day, said Nigeria was one of the countries with the […]
Some people sabotaging Buhari’s govt –Kalu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…advocates peaceful co-existence at Ramadan   Senate’s Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is being sabotaged by some interest. Speaking in an interview with Channels Television yesterday, the former Governor of Abia State said that the Federal Government is not doing enough to address the issues of sabotage. […]

