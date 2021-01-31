London, Leicester host intriguing match-ups

With games coming thick and fast it is only to be expected that more often than not the quality of football on display is not of the usual high standards fans have become used to. ]

This has also played a big part in why many unexpected results are taking place like Burnley’s shock 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield which ended the champions’ long unbeaten record covering 68 games and stretching for more than three and a half years.

Incidentally, Liverpool was also on the receiving end of another shock result when they were ruthlessly hammered 7-2 by Aston Villa, the heaviest defeat they have suffered in over four years. Not left out of the ‘curse’ of the unpredictable season are the two Manchester clubs – United and City with both being part of games they would love to forget.

On October 4 United fans were left dazed after seeing their club pummelled 6-1 by Tottenham, now managed by their former coach, Jose Mourinho – it was the Red Devils’ heaviest defeat in 63 years.

And on Wednesday night they followed this up with a shocking 2-1 home loss to the club rooted at the bottom of the table – Sheffield United. Had United won they would have returned to the top of the table.

The team from the blue half of Manchester has also been on the end of banana peel slip ups like when the Citizens were mauled 5-2 on September 27 in just their third match of the season. A few weeks later they surprisingly drew 1-1 with newly promoted Leeds United at Elland Road.

This afternoon as Week 21 continues, fans should not be surprised if the trend continues with the clubs playing their third game in a week with the standout fixture having taken place yesterday when a newly invigorated Arsenal hosted Manchester United.

However, there are a number of intriguing match-ups taking place with Liverpool’s conquerors Burnley at Stamford Bridge where they launch Thomas Tuchel’s reign as new Chelsea coach; Leeds United at Leicester City and West Ham hosting Liverpool.

But the main focus will squarely be at West London where the German takes charge of his first game a f – ter replacing former Chelsea great, Frank Lampard, who was sacked on Monday following poor results despite spending over £200 million on transfers over the summer.

The former PSG handler comes with high expectations having taken the Parisian side to the final of the Champions League last season on the back of two league titles, the French Cup, and the French League Cup. Tuchel’s 75.6% win rate in Ligue 1 – over his two-and-a-half years in Paris – is the highest in the competition’s history.

On his arrival, the 47-year-old, who became the 11th full-time manager appointed by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich since the billionaire bought the club in 2003, vowed to do his best to get the club back challenging for titles.

Although Burnley may closer to relegation waters than mid table but they are a very decent side as they showed at Anfield last weekend.

Ironically, even the more illustrious Manchester United played slightly cautious when they met Liverpool in ensuring they left Anfield with a goalless draw, yet Sean Dyche’s side never quite sat back and always looked like they carried a threat going forward.

Should Lampard fail to drill his team properly, Chelsea fans may be in for another squeamish afternoon at the Bridge. For Brendan Rodgers the task he faces is how to keep Marcelo Bielsa’s boys in check for the whole duration of the match.

Leeds are known for their hard work ethic and non-stop attacking style of play and can be more than a handful as Manchester City (1-1) and Aston Villa (3-0) found out.

On Tuesday night they went to St. James’ Park to pile more misery on Steve Bruce courtesy of a 2-1 win. Although they have often been on the wrong end of heavy defeats that has not forced them to change their style of play and Leicester will have to be at the races to avoid getting a bloody nose.

David Moyes’ West Ham has so far defied all predictions of another struggle to survive this season and is punching far above its weight. With wins already over such sides like Leicester (3-1) and Wolves (4-0) and draws against Spurs (3-3) and Manchester City (1-1); Jurgen Klopp knows he has a game on his hand this afternoon.

And in the final game of the day, Brighton is at home to Tottenham in the 8:15pm kick off.

